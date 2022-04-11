European Chamber urges China in letter to review COVID policy

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union Chamber of
Commerce in China said on Monday it had sent a letter to the
country's cabinet detailing how its COVID control measures had
disrupted European companies and urged it to revise its
policies, such as by allowing home quarantine for some COVID
patients.
In a letter dated April 8 and addressed to China's State
Council and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, a copy of which was seen by
Reuters and confirmed by the chamber, the chamber said that the
"old toolbox of mass testing and isolation" was not able to
overcome the challenges posed by the Omicron variant.
"Current measures taken to try and contain the recent
COVID-19 outbreak in China is causing significant disruptions,
extending from logistics and production all the way along the
supply chain within China," said the letter, signed by the
chamber's president, Jorg Wuttke. The letter was not released
publicly.
It added that a flash survey from the German Chamber of
Commerce in China conducted the week prior showed that 51% of
German companies' logistics and warehousing and 46% of German
companies' supply chains were "completely disrupted or severely
impacted by the current COVID-19 situation in China."
The chamber recommended revisions to China's epidemic
prevention measures, including allowing positive cases with no
symptoms or mild symptoms to quarantine at home, and giving the
Chinese population access to mRNA vaccines.
China's State Council did not immediately respond to a faxed
request for comment.
"The European Chamber is keeping in touch with the relevant
authorities and is looking forward to following up on the
contents of the letter at the earliest opportunity," a chamber
spokeswoman said.
China pursues an elimination strategy towards COVID that
seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all positive
cases, and has imposed lockdowns in Shanghai and the
northeastern province of Jilin to try to stamp out recent
outbreaks.
The lockdown curbs have forced factories either to cease
operations or to operate via a "closed-loop" in which selected
staff stay on site to keep lines running while outside shipments
are restricted. Even some closed-loop operations have been
affected, however, by suppliers shutting.
