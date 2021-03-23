European Commission, France flag growing support for carbon border levy

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Support is building for a
European levy on imports from countries with easier carbon
emissions standards, senior European Union and French officials
said on Tuesday, as the bloc seeks to impose its guidelines on
the emissions trading market.
While the EU looks to take the global lead against
greenhouse gas emissions, it wants to ensure that companies do
not evade its tougher standards by simply boosting production in
more lenient non-EU countries.
The European Commission is due to present a proposal in June
to require non-EU producers to pay an emissions-based fee to
sell polluting goods in Europe, levelling the playing field with
EU firms subject to tougher emissions standards.
"We are having discussions with our European colleagues and
the foundations for an agreement are building fast," French
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a speech to a French
government-organised online conference.
Along with France, the governments of Austria, the Czech
Republic, Denmark, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Spain on
Tuesday published an op-ed piece on news website Politico
calling for an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism from 2023.
To avoid falling foul of World Trade Organisation rules and
sparking retaliatory sanctions, the levy would have to be
applied in way that does not discriminate between importers
based on their origin.
One way of finding some traction could be by requiring
importers to pay an emissions allowance at the border based on
the price of the bloc's existing emissions trading system.
"Although we have not made our choice yet, there is some
convergence towards an option mirroring the EU emissions trading
system," EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the
conference.
Paris, which has long championed a carbon border levy,
favours a transitional phase until 2030 to phase out free
emissions allowances for some EU companies.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Chang)