The European Commission has approved, under EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of joint control of Dyn Media and Dyn Productions NewCo by Axel Springer and Schwarz Group, both of which are German companies.
The transaction mainly concerns the sports streaming services sector.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
European Commission approves acquisition by Axel Springer
Published on 10/28/2025 at 08:18 am EDT
The European Commission has approved, under EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of joint control of Dyn Media and Dyn Productions NewCo by Axel Springer and Schwarz Group, both of which are German companies.