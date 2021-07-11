Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Commission likely to delay putting forward digital levy plan

07/11/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - The European Commission is likely to delay putting forward its plans for a digital levy until the autumn to try to improve the chances of a global corporate tax reform deal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The European Commission had come under pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to shelve its digital tax proposal, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The levy, to fund Europe's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, would apply to hundreds of companies in the digital economy, the majority of them European, its executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said this month.

She declined to provide details on which companies would be affected or the size of the levy.

Brussels was due to put forward its proposals this week, but had pushed the date back to July 20, the FT said.

"The commission is reflecting on how to support the historic G20 deal. In that context we are considering a possible postponement to the autumn of the detailed proposal on the digital tax," an unidentified official told the newspaper https://on.ft.com/2TWGxWU.

The official stressed the final decision had not yet been taken and would be subject to discussion when commission president Ursula von der Leyen meets Yellen on Monday, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00pEuropean Commission likely to delay putting forward digital levy plan
RE
02:06pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 604,596 due to coronavirus as of yesterday, a rise of 320 new deaths
RE
02:05pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 33,659,974 as of yesterday, a rise of 26,742 new cases
RE
02:03pU.s. cdc says 159,266,536 people fully vaccinated with a covid-19 vaccine as of july 11
RE
02:02pU.s. cdc says 184,132,768 people have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of july 11
RE
02:00pU.s. cdc says delivered 387,006,120 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 11
RE
01:59pU.s. cdc says administered 334,151,648 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 11
RE
01:52pSouth Africa's Eskom says experienced delays in service due to protests
RE
01:52pSouth africa's eskom says experiences delays in service due to protest action around the country
RE
01:42pItaly's 5-Star founder, former PM mend rifts, agree to relaunch party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane
3Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen
5EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL REVENUES AT $ 5.84 BLN IN FY 2020-21, UP FROM $ 5.72 BLN IN 2019-20 - STATEMENT

HOT NEWS