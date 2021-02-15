European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty

Feb 15 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel
said late on Monday that he welcomed the support of UK Prime
Minister Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty.
"I welcome the support of Boris Johnson to work together on
a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness,
resilience and recovery", Michel said in a tweet.
Johnson said earlier he would be keen to agree a global
treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid
British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health
Organization (WHO) mission to China.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)