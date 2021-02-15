Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty

02/15/2021 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said late on Monday that he welcomed the support of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty.

"I welcome the support of Boris Johnson to work together on a pandemic treaty in order to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery", Michel said in a tweet.

Johnson said earlier he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aEXCLUSIVE : Battery recycler Li-Cycle nears SPAC deal to go public - sources
RE
09:47aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Gas inquiry January 2021 interim report
PU
09:40aNew Zealand Median House Price Rose Nearly 20% in January
DJ
09:35aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : The Breadth of the Budgetary Effects of the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 Compared with Certain Other Reconciliation Legislation
PU
09:24aEuro zone eyes March-May decisions on post-COVID econ support tapering
RE
09:23aIncoming WTO head warns 'vaccine nationalism' could slow pandemic recovery
RE
09:23aEuropean Council President welcomes support of UK PM to work on pandemic treaty
RE
09:21aC NLOPB CANADA NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR OFFSHOR : NLOPB Response to OVID-19 – February 15, 2021
PU
09:17aNigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO
RE
09:05aSaudi Arabia won't work with foreign firms without regional HQ from 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev takes Constellation to U.S. court over Corona brand nam..
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bollore to keep strong grip on Universal after $36 billion listing
5VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ