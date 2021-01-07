European External Action Service : Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU European Union Delegation to Tanzania and East African Community

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Tanzania?

We offer:

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Political, Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Tanzania, starting in Mid-April 2021.

The European Union (EU) is a close political and economic partnership between 27 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the EU is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as EU Delegations, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The EU Delegation to Tanzania in partnership with Tanzania and the East African Community:

Upholds values and interests of the European Union;

Promotes fundamental rights, good governance and accountable democracy;

Supports Tanzania's development agenda and sustainable development goals for a better life for all;

Stimulates inclusive growth, private sector and job creation;

Fosters regional peace and stability, economic integration and trade development

Main tasks:

Contribute to daily drafting of the Delegation's press review

Contribute to updating the Delegation's website and social media platforms

Contribute to draft press release and other documents addressed to the media

Assist the Political Section with specific research work of socio-political nature

Contribute to political, trade and economic analysis on the local and regional situations

Support public diplomacy including information and communication and use of social media, organisation of and participation in various internal and external events (meetings, seminars, conferences etc.)

Assist in organising and participate in the events of the EU Delegation

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to difficulties for foreign nationals to obtain a visa of more than 90 days to work and live in Tanzania, applicants holding Tanzanian citizenship will only be considered

At least a B.A. degree in Law, Social Sciences, Political Sciences or Journalism

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address DELEGATION-TANZANIA-HR-RECRUITMENT@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Political, Press and Information.

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.