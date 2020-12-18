Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European External Action Service : VII EU-Brazil High-Level Political Dialogue

12/18/2020 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 December 2020 (meeting by videoconference)

The VII Meeting of the High Level Political Dialogue between the European Union (EU) and Brazil took place on 18th December 2020, by videoconference, in the framework of the EU-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

The two Delegations had a very open and fruitful exchange on a wide range of subjects, including the state of play of bilateral relations, defence, trade policy, environmental and security matters, as well as on regional and multilateral affairs.

They exchanged views on the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to continue the bilateral dialogue and cooperation on the ongoing sanitary crisis, as well as on the economic and social recovery process in both regions.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement, and stressed the importance they attach to sustainability and environmental issues, together with the expected socio-economic benefits for both sides, and the reinforcement of political cooperation between the two blocs.

This meeting followed a series of successful EU-Brazil dialogues and consultations that took place in 2020, notwithstanding the pandemic, on key matters such as human rights, environment and sustainability issues, cybersecurity and illicit drugs, all of which demonstrate the solidity of the EU-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

The High Level Political Dialogue was co-chaired by Mr. Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union, and by Ambassador Kenneth Haczynski da Nóbrega, Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in the Middle East, Europe and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
01:37pExclusive-Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
RE
01:35pAryzta rejects bid approach from Elliott, updates on strategy
RE
01:35pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : VII EU-Brazil High-Level Political Dialogue
PU
01:34pColombia central bank holds interest rate at 1.75% for third month
RE
01:30pU.S. charges China-based Zoom executive with disrupting Tiananmen crackdown commemorations
RE
01:26pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 309,880 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:26pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 16,987,911 as of yesterday vs 16,756,581 in previous report on dec. 17
RE
01:26pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 309,880 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 306,427 in previous report on dec. 17
RE
01:24pBan on food aid restrictions blocked at WTO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
4S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ