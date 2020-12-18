European External Action Service : VII EU-Brazil High-Level Political Dialogue

18 December 2020 (meeting by videoconference)

The VII Meeting of the High Level Political Dialogue between the European Union (EU) and Brazil took place on 18th December 2020, by videoconference, in the framework of the EU-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

The two Delegations had a very open and fruitful exchange on a wide range of subjects, including the state of play of bilateral relations, defence, trade policy, environmental and security matters, as well as on regional and multilateral affairs.

They exchanged views on the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to continue the bilateral dialogue and cooperation on the ongoing sanitary crisis, as well as on the economic and social recovery process in both regions.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement, and stressed the importance they attach to sustainability and environmental issues, together with the expected socio-economic benefits for both sides, and the reinforcement of political cooperation between the two blocs.

This meeting followed a series of successful EU-Brazil dialogues and consultations that took place in 2020, notwithstanding the pandemic, on key matters such as human rights, environment and sustainability issues, cybersecurity and illicit drugs, all of which demonstrate the solidity of the EU-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

The High Level Political Dialogue was co-chaired by Mr. Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union, and by Ambassador Kenneth Haczynski da Nóbrega, Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in the Middle East, Europe and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.