Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European Guarantee Fund: EIF and BPI to leverage 250 million for Portuguese companies

05/27/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • EIF and BPI signed an uncapped guarantee to back SMEs hit by the pandemic.
  • The EGF is part of the €540 billion EU rescue package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Banco BPI have signed today an agreement for an uncapped guarantee aimed at backing the liquidity and investment needs of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). The agreement, backed by the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), aims at leveraging up to €250 million financing for eligible companies in Portugal, including those in sectors particularly exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EIF support under the EGF will enable BPI to provide additional debt financing to SMEs on favourable terms, providing eligible companies with the liquidity needed to finance their recovery and growth plans and thus ensuring their development in the medium to long term. Thanks to the EGF, the EIF will assume up to 70% of the risk of the loans that BPI grants to SMEs.

The EGF, operational since October and approved by the European Council as part of the package of response measures of the European Union (EU) to the economic impact caused by COVID-19, aims to support companies affected by COVID-19, with great emphasis on SMEs.

Alain Godard, EIF Chief Executive, said:'On top of the dramatic damage to people's health, the COVID-19 crisis is also affecting the financial health of companies worldwide. Among them, SMEs tend to be the most vulnerable. The EIF mission to support SMEs across Europe to stimulating growth, employment and innovation in Europe is now more crucial than ever. We are glad to build on our longstanding partnership with Banco BPI, this time under the pan-European Guarantee Fund. This is one of the largest EIF operations signed with Banco BPI and it aims at enabling Portuguese companies to continue investing in their future and growth.'

Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB Vice-President,responsible for the Bank's operations in Portugal,added that: 'The European Guarantee Fund was created in the context of the EU response to the immediate economic impacts of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, in particular on investments and liquidity needs of small and medium-sized companies. Thanks to this agreement signed by the EIF and Banco BPI, Portuguese companies will benefit from EGF support in a critical moment for the economy.'

João Pedro Oliveira e Costa, BPI CEO, stated: 'This agreement sets a new milestone in our longstanding relationship with EIF, which has been instrumental in BPI's commitment to financing SMEs in Portugal. BPI has been at the forefront of relief measures to support companies in Portugal and this agreement will further strengthen our position in this segment. In 2020, BPI granted more than 4.2 billion in loans to companies, reinforcing its main role in the support of the Portuguese economy in the COVID-19 period'.

Background information:

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.

The European Guarantee Fund (EGF) was set up by the EIB Group with contributions from Portugal and other EU Member States to shield companies suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. Using nearly €25 billion in guarantees, the EGF allows the EIB and the EIF to quickly make loans, guarantees, asset-backed securities, equity and other financial instruments available to mostly small and medium-sized enterprises. The EGF is part of the European Union's recovery package aiming to provide a total of €540 billion boost those parts of the EU economy that have been hit the worst.

BPI focuses on the commercial banking business in Portugal, offering a broad range of services and financial products to corporate, institutional, and individual Customers. BPI is part of the CaixaBank Group, which since the end of 2018 holds the entire share capital of BPI. BPI is the fifth largest financial institution operating in Portugal in terms of assets (€38.5 billion), with market shares of 10.7% in loans and in Customer deposits.

Press contacts:

EIF:

Lorenzo Squintani, tel.: +352 691 285 772, l.squintani@eib.org Website: www.eif.org - Press office: +352 4379 21000 - press@eib.org

BPI:

Rui Silva (Tinkle), tel.: +351 912 454 299, rsilva@tinkle.pt

Disclaimer

EIF - European Investment Fund published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aMANITOWOC  : French customers of Vernazza Autogru book new Grove GMK5250XL-1 before it even leaves Manitowoc factory
PU
11:22aDEPFA BANK  : 27.05.21 – DEPFA ACS BANK DAC announces Scheme of Arrangement
PU
11:22aE2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22aCOMPANY ANTI COVID-19 VACCINATIONS : Ieg is taking part in the confindustria romagna project
PU
11:22aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Grand Opening Scheduled Saturday for St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive S...
PU
11:22aBONHILL  : AGM Result, Directorate Change & Registered Office
PU
11:21a'A WHIRLWIND' : 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
AQ
11:20aLEUCROTTA EXPLORATION  : May 27, 2021 - Leucrotta Announces Q1 2021 Financial And Operating Results
PU
11:20aFAIR ISAAC  : Winners of 2021 FICO Decisions Awards Announced! Digital Transformation Yields Dividends in Challenging Year
PU
11:20aST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : £400 million Woolwich Exchange regeneration approved by Greenwich Council
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining - official

HOT NEWS