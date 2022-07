July 17 (Reuters) -

* EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SAYS WILL CUT ITS FUNDING OF ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IN LINE WITH ITS CLIMATE GOALS - FT

* EIB VICE PRESIDENT KRIS PEETERS SAYS LENDER WOULD INVEST LESS IN ROADS & MORE IN “OTHER ELEMENTS” OF TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE - FT Source text : https://on.ft.com/3INLdn1 Further company coverage: [ ]