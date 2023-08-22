MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks were higher on Tuesday following the previous session's rise in U.S. equities, as investors awaited results from Nvidia.

Nvidia is set to release its second-quarter report on Wednesday.

"The AI hype train continues to push Nvidia higher ahead of its results...and that helped give U.S. stocks a lift overnight, a move which was followed by European stocks on Tuesday morning," AJ Bell said.

However, a "very high bar" is being set for Nvidia's results, raising the risk of disappointment, it added.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures inched up and benchmark yields were slightly lower.

Benchmark bond yields slipped, after the 10-year rate settled at 4.339% Monday, the highest since 2007.

Economic updates set for release include July existing home sales and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for August.

There will be fedspeak from Barkin, Goolsbee, and Bowman.

Stocks to Watch

Microsoft submitted a new proposal for acquiring videogame maker Activision Blizzard to the U.K.'s competition authority. Read more .

Shares of Microsoft and Activision rose 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Ubisoft stock gained more than 6% in Paris.

Tesla looked set to build on Monday's 7.3% surge, adding another 3.6% in premarket trading.

Follow WSJ markets coverage here

Forex:

The summit of BRICS countries this week could cause the dollar to fall, DZ Bank Research said.

"The question here will inevitably be whether and how countries can bid farewell to their heavy dependence on the overpowering dollar," it said.

"The discussion alone could weigh on the dollar in the coming days-at least until all eyes are on Jackson Hole."

Read Rising Real Yields Should Lift Dollar

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields edged lower even as bond markets remained in sell-off mode, Commerzbank Research said.

"While we still anticipate Bund yields to top before long, yesterday's vicious moves illustrate that strength of the bearish momentum," it said.

Ten- and 30-year U.S. Treasury yields hit multiyear highs on no apparent trigger on Monday, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hitting a 16-year high, he says.

However, "the arguments for Bund yields to come off the recent highs remain intact though with the German macro outlook set to deteriorate further."

Energy:

Oil prices edged lower as supply concerns were eased by hopes for a resumption of Iraqi oil exports from a Turkish export terminal.

Around 450,000 barrels a day of Iraqi oil could return to energy markets if the flows resume. A legal dispute between Baghdad, Ankara and the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq halted the flows in March.

"Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water on signs of supply tightness easing," ANZ said.

Metals:

Metal prices rose, with a slightly less bearish macroeconomic outlook briefly taking the pressure off industrial goods.

"The macro mood is less bearish ahead of a quiet period for data and central bank decisions," Peak Trading Research said.

Inflation expectations have recovered while the dollar has lost some momentum, Peak added.

"Interest rates are still creeping higher, but the macro mood has improved and investors seem content to wait for more significant macro catalysts in September."

Read Weaker Demand to Keep Pressure on Aluminum

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Microsoft Submits Revised Activision Deal to U.K. Watchdog

Microsoft submitted a new proposal for acquiring videogame maker Activision Blizzard to the U.K.'s competition authority in an effort to win approval for the $75 billion deal after the competition agency rejected it earlier this year.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the companies had agreed on a new, restructured deal that would prevent Microsoft from acquiring cloud-streaming rights for Activision games over the next 15 years. That provision wouldn't apply in the European Economic Area, the regulator said.

SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files for an IPO Likely to Be 2023's Biggest

Arm Ltd., the British company whose circuit designs lie inside billions of electronic devices, said profit fell by more than 50% in the most recent quarter in filings that kicked off what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering of the year.

Arm raised lofty expectations for its business overall but faces near-term market challenges. Sales of smartphones-a core market for Arm's circuit designs-have slowed in recent quarters, including a 7.8% decline in the second quarter, according to International Data Corporation. The company reported $675 million of revenue in its latest quarter, ended in June, down from $692 million the year prior. It reported that net income more than halved to $105 million in the quarter.

BHP Annual Profit Falls by 58% on Weaker Commodity Prices

Mining giant BHP said its annual profit fell by more than half compared with a year earlier, reflecting a pullback in commodity prices that has squeezed profits across the industry as China's economy stumbles and big markets like the U.S. grapple with sharply higher interest rates.

BHP, the world's biggest miner by market value, reported a net profit of $12.92 billion for the 12 months through June. That is down from a profit of $30.90 billion a year earlier when it had benefited from the sale of its oil-and-gas business and when commodity prices were at or near record highs. BHP said it also continued to grapple with cost inflation, especially in labor, diesel and electricity prices.

Startups Hunker Down in Europe as Funding Shrivels

Daan Weddepohl raised just a third of the amount of venture capital that he hoped for to fund the U.S. expansion of his Dutch startup.

"It took a lot more work, a lot more time, was a lot more painful, and I had to go to a lot more conferences to meet people," Weddepohl said of his fundraising efforts for Peerby, which lets people in the Netherlands and Belgium borrow and rent things from others in their neighborhood.

GLOBAL NEWS

How Hard Should the Fed Squeeze to Reach 2% Inflation?

Much of the work lowering inflation is done: Amid the most aggressive series of interest rate increases in four decades, it has fallen to 3.2% from 9.1%.

This good news presents the Federal Reserve with a new thorny question. How aggressive should it be in squeezing out what's left?

New U.S. Buyback Tax Hits Companies With $3.5 Billion Burden

A new 1% tax on stock buybacks is starting to increase companies' anticipated tax burdens, to the tune of over $3.5 billion in the first half of the year among the largest U.S. public companies.

Businesses in recent weeks have disclosed what they are expecting their tax bills for share repurchases to be for the first half of the year, offering a first glimpse at the levy's midyear impact on their financials. Booking Holdings estimates a tax liability of $47 million for the six months ended June 30, according to a regulatory filing. PayPal anticipates a $24 million bill tied to buybacks for that period, while MetLife expects a tax hit of $13 million.

North Korea Cracks Open the Gate as Flights to China Resume

SEOUL-North Korea has resumed air travel with China after a hiatus of more than three years, a milestone development for Kim Jong Un's regime, which is starting to restore connections with the outside world.

A passenger flight operated by North Korea's state-run Air Koryo departed Pyongyang on Tuesday morning and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport, according to several flight-tracker services. In the afternoon, a return Air Koryo flight left for the North Korean capital.

As Ukraine's Counteroffensive Grinds On, Russia Seeks to Advance in the North

KYIV-Russia is on the attack in northeastern Ukraine as it seeks to take back territory that Kyiv recaptured last fall and to divert Ukrainian forces from their counteroffensive in the south and east.

The main fighting is taking place around the village of Synkivka, just 16 miles from the Russian border, where Russia is trying to traverse Ukrainian minefields and advance on the city of Kupyansk to the south.

Afghans Who Allied With U.S. Face Killings, Arrests Under Taliban Rule, U.N. Finds

Hundreds of soldiers, police and other officials from the former U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan have been subjected to extrajudicial executions, torture, disappearances or arbitrary arrests since the Taliban took over the country, according to the United Nations.

In the two years of Taliban rule, a U.N. investigation found evidence of 800 such serious human-rights violations against ex-army and police personnel, as well as other former officials of the administration they ousted.

Tucker Carlson's Trump Interview Showcases Potential of Tie-Up With Elon Musk's X

Tucker Carlson's interview with Donald Trump is shaping up as a well-timed branding exercise for the new company the former Fox News host is launching.

Carlson taped an interview with Trump several days ago and plans to stream it on X, formerly known as Twitter, without ads, people familiar with the situation said. Its release is expected to coincide with Wednesday's first Republican presidential debate on Fox News.

Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 0632ET