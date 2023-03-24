The turnout, which produced a river of humanity that snaked through the boulevards of Paris, was a sign that public resistance to Mr. Macron's overhaul isn't letting up even as the measures are set to become law.

Iran Could Produce Nuclear Weapon in Several Months if It Decides to Do So, Mark Milley Says

Iran would need only several months to build a nuclear weapon if Tehran opted to produce a bomb, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress on Thursday.

Gen. Milley's assessment provides a significantly shorter estimate for how quickly Tehran could become a nuclear power than other public estimates by Western officials and adds to mounting concern about the advances in Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. Strikes Iranian-Backed Groups in Syria After Drone Attack Kills One American and Wounds Six

The U.S. carried out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Syria on Thursday after a drone struck a base used by U.S. personnel in the northeast part of the country, the Pentagon said.

One U.S. contractor was killed in that drone attack, which U.S. intelligence officials said was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle made by Iran.

First Republic, Regional Bank Stocks Rebound After Yellen Says Tools Could Be Used

Regional bank stocks were slightly higher early on Friday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the emergency actions used to contain the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank could be used again if needed.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund (ticker: KRE) was up 0.3% in premarket trading Friday. Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW), which have been in focus, climbed 1.2% and 2%, respectively. Western Alliance Bank (WAL) also advanced 2%.

The U.S. Is Scaring Off Foreign Investors. Where They're Going Instead.

Welcome to America the Uninvestible.

That seems like a strange thing to say about the go-to destination for investors around the world, offering the world's biggest companies, the most liquid markets, and rule of law to protect shareholder returns. Government interference, too, is supposed to be limited. The fact that U.S. stocks have outperformed the rest of the world over the past decade has certainly helped as well.

Companies Big and Small Lose Access to Credit Amid Bank Stress

The capital markets have been on ice since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks ago.

No companies with investment-grade credit ratings sold new bonds over the seven business days from March 9 through March 17, the first week in March without a new high-grade bond sale since 2013, according to PitchBook LCD. The market for new junk-bond sales has largely stalled this month, and no companies have gone public on the New York Stock Exchange in more than two weeks.

Where to Put Your Money During a Banking Crisis

This year's market turmoil has sent nervous investors rushing to cash. But protecting your money isn't as simple as parking it in a mattress.

Despite recent strains in the banking sector, a bank account remains the simplest place to store cash. Balances up to $250,000 are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC, at any U.S. bank.

North Korea Threatens 'Radioactive Tsunami' With New Underwater Drone

SEOUL-North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an attack simulation of an underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear warheads, threatening use of a new weapon that could target the vessels and ports of the U.S. and its allies.

The new drone detonated a mock nuclear payload underwater and cruised in figure-eight and oval-shaped patterns at a depth of around 260 to 490 feet for nearly 60 hours, North Korean state media said on Friday.

Chinese Authorities Raid Office of U.S. Investigations Firm Mintz Group

NEW YORK-Authorities this week raided the Beijing offices of Mintz Group, detaining all five of the New York-based due diligence firm's staff members in mainland China, the company said-an incident likely to unnerve global businesses operating in the country.

The move comes as the heads of multinational companies including Apple Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are due to arrive in Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials. This weekend's annual China Development Forum will be the first to be held fully in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, and is just weeks after Beijing installed a slate of new government leaders as it signals fresh efforts to boost foreign investment.

Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro as U.S. Charges Crypto Fugitive With Fraud

The Justice Department charged South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon with fraud on Thursday as officials in Montenegro arrested the creator of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin.

In an indictment unsealed in a New York federal court, Mr. Kwon was charged with eight criminal counts of fraud and is accused of conspiring with an unnamed U.S.-based investment firm to use trading strategies to alter the price of the stablecoin in May 2021. That month, TerraUSD fell beneath its $1 peg but recovered, a rebound that Mr. Kwon later cited as evidence of its stability.

Grand Jury Won't Act in Trump Hush-Money Payment Investigation This Week

The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's role in paying hush money to a porn star won't take action this week, people familiar with the matter said.

Grand jurors met Thursday, but to hear another matter unrelated to Mr. Trump, the people said. It is common for grand juries in New York to hear multiple cases at a time. Grand jury schedules can be unpredictable because panels juggle cases with competing demands and deadlines, former prosecutors said.

