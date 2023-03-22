Mr. Kishida's visit to the Ukrainian capital illustrated how the war in Ukraine is affecting geopolitical alignments in Asia. It was the first by a Japanese leader since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022, and the first by a Japanese premier to a country at war since World War II. While Japan has supported Ukraine diplomatically and with financial aid, it hasn't provided it with lethal weapons, unlike all the other fellow members of the Group of Seven advanced economies that Tokyo currently leads, because of Japan's longstanding restrictions on arms sales.

Russia-China Summit Showcases Challenge to the West

MOSCOW-Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the deepening political and economic ties between their two countries at a summit that telegraphed their shared interest in challenging a world order led by the U.S. and its democratic allies.

With war raging in eastern Ukraine, hundreds of miles away from the gilded Kremlin hall where the men met, Mr. Xi, in his third term as China's leader, noted that "political mutual trust is deepening" between Moscow and Beijing and "common interests are multiplying."

What to Watch From the Fed Meeting

The Federal Reserve faces on Wednesday one of its thorniest policy decisions in years: whether to lift interest rates again to fight high inflation or hold them steady amid the most intense banking crisis since 2008.

The central bank will announce its decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time in a statement. Officials are also scheduled to release new interest-rate and economic projections. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to answer questions from reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Apple, Microsoft Dominate U.S. Markets After FAANG Trade Fizzles

The FAANG era is apparently over. The U.S. market is dominated by just two stocks now.

Bank Failures Train Spotlight on Shortcomings in Risk Management

As banks and regulators scurry to respond to the most perilous industry conditions since the 2007-08 financial crisis, experts say one persistent issue needs attention: risk oversight that's not always up to the job.

Board-level risk committees at many banks have neither the clout nor the expertise to push back against corporate leadership, risk professionals say, a weakness that should be addressed in the wake of the recent bank collapses.

Commercial Property Debt Creates More Bank Worries

A record amount of commercial mortgages expiring in 2023 is set to test the financial health of small and regional banks already under pressure following the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Smaller banks hold around $2.3 trillion in commercial real estate debt, including rental-apartment mortgages, according to an analysis from data firm Trepp Inc. That is almost 80% of commercial mortgages held by all banks.

Donald Trump Grand Jury to Reconvene as Potential Indictment Looms

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump's role in a hush-money payment to a porn star is set to meet Wednesday as it comes closer to voting on a potential indictment of the former president.

The grand jury's activities have been closely watched as the hush-money investigation into Mr. Trump, run by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., nears its end. On Wednesday, jurors could hear from additional witnesses or prosecutors could formally present charges, which is the final step before the jurors vote whether to indict.

North Korea Fires Off Several Cruise Missiles

SEOUL-North Korea fired several cruise missiles on Wednesday, continuing its spree of weapons tests in response to ongoing joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea.

Several cruise missiles were fired at 10:15 a.m. local time from the northeastern city of Hamhung, the military in Seoul said. The missiles landed in waters between Korea and Japan.

Trump Challenge Prompts Stay of Order on Lawyer's Testimony

WASHINGTON-Donald Trump is challenging a recent court decision that paved the way for federal investigators to elicit potentially crucial grand jury testimony from one of the former president's lawyers as part of the special counsel inquiry into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

At the request of Mr. Trump's legal team, a three-judge appeals-court panel in Washington put a temporary halt Tuesday on a sealed ruling that rejected attorney-client privilege claims raised by the former president's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, during a grand jury appearance in January. The panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit set extraordinarily tight deadlines for additional information and arguments, ordering Mr. Trump's lawyers to file a briefing by midnight and special counsel Jack Smith's team to respond by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Kevin McCarthy Boasts of GOP Unity, but Tests Loom on Spending Cuts, Trump

ORLANDO, Fla.-For House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it could be the calm before another political storm.

At House Republicans' retreat, Mr. McCarthy projected a unified picture of a party seeking conservative wins as well as bipartisanship, pointing to votes on issues related to crime and the Covid-19 pandemic. But he now heads into tough challenges that will test his leadership, including how deeply to try to cut government spending as a condition for raising the debt ceiling, as well as how to handle the re-emergence of former President Donald Trump as a center of attention in the party.

