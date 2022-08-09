European Midday Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of -2

WASHINGTON-As many as 80,000 Russian troops have been wounded or killed in less than six months of fighting in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday, the first time the U.S. military announced its estimates of the toll of the invasion on Russia.

According to U.S. estimates, Russia has suffered 70,000 to 80,000 casualties, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters at a press briefing Monday. In the days leading up to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Western officials estimated that Russia had staged roughly 150,000 troops near Ukraine's border.

Consumers Lower Their Expectations of Future Inflation

Americans are expecting less inflation in coming years, according to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Respondents' median expectation in July was for an annual inflation rate of 6.2% in one year, down from the 6.8% they expected in June, the regional reserve bank said Monday. They expected inflation in three years to be at 3.2%, down from the 3.6% they expected in June, and inflation in five years to be at 2.3%, down from a previous 2.8%.

Tesla, EV Makers Stand to Get Billions for Factories From Senate Bill

The Senate climate bill passed over the weekend offers billions of dollars for electric-vehicle and battery factories, and includes rules that the auto industry says will make it tougher for some consumers to qualify for EV tax breaks.

The bill, which passed 51-50 on Sunday, sets aside more than $15 billion to retool factories and build new ones, according to industry groups. The measure aims to help traditional auto makers, startups and suppliers as they grow their facilities to collectively roll out dozens of EV models in the next couple of years.

China's Car-Sales Recovery Stays on Track

SINGAPORE-Car sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, continued to recover in July as production ramped up following disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns and authorities offered incentives to boost consumption.

Last month, China's retail sales of passenger cars rose 20% from a year earlier to 1.81 million vehicles, China Passenger Car Association said Tuesday. Sales dropped 6.5% from June, with July tending to be a slower month for car sales in China as the heat makes customers go out to visit stores less often, according to the association.

FBI Searches Trump's Florida Home Mar-a-Lago in Document Investigation

WASHINGTON-FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, which people familiar with the matter said was part of an investigation into Mr. Trump's handling of classified information.

The search was made public in a statement released by Mr. Trump, in which he said FBI agents were at his home.

South Korea Suffers Worst Rainfall in Eight Decades

SEOUL-South Korea's heaviest rainfall since World War II submerged cars on the streets, flooded subway stations and left at least eight people dead.

The downpours also hit neighboring North Korea, which added to the chaos by discharging floodwaters near the two countries' border without giving advance notice as required by an inter-Korean accord. Water levels near one border-area bridge rose to nearly 17 feet Monday afternoon, or six times higher than normal, South Korean officials said.

