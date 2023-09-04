The new survey finds that what was once a two-man race for the nomination has collapsed into a lopsided contest in which Trump, for now, has no formidable challenger. The former president is the top choice of 59% of GOP primary voters, up 11 percentage points since April, when the Journal tested a slightly different field of potential and declared candidates.

South Africa Says It Didn't Deliver Arms to Russia

JOHANNESBURG-South Africa's president said Sunday that an official inquiry found no evidence supporting allegations made by the U.S. ambassador to the country that South Africa had delivered arms to Russia.

A Russian cargo ship that docked surreptitiously at South Africa's largest naval base in December delivered unspecified equipment South Africa's arms procurement company had ordered in 2018, but no arms were exported to Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

