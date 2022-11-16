European Midday Briefing: Defense Stocks Gain But -2

Ms. Yellen met with People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang for more than two hours on Wednesday on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali, Indonesia. They discussed the volatility in energy and commodity markets and the economic outlook for the two countries, according to a U.S. readout of the meeting. The People's Bank of China called the exchange broad and constructive, but didn't offer any further details.

China Continues to Relax Covid Measures Even as Local Officials Battle Record Cases

SINGAPORE-A sevenfold surge in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks is testing China's new policy of loosened measures that aim to reduce the impact of zero-Covid restrictions.

On Wednesday, China reported almost 20,000 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, with infections recorded all over the country. While below the peak in April, when nine out of 10 cases nationwide were in Shanghai, the latest wave of infections has spread more widely, with multiple regions battling their biggest outbreaks of the pandemic.

Analysis: China's Online Sales Boom May Fizzle Out

China's jump in online retail sales in October triggered a surge in shares of some of the country's largest internet companies. But the party may not last, fueled as it was by lockdowns and early shopping sales, analysts say.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index gained 7.3% Tuesday after shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Kuaishou Technology, JD.com Inc. and Bilibili Inc. jumped on news that online retail sales for physical goods in China rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of 2022 compared with a year earlier. That outpaced the 6.1% rise marked in the January-to-September period.

Republicans on Cusp of Taking Back House From Democrats

WASHINGTON-Republicans remained on the brink of taking back control of the House of Representatives, with lawmakers bracing for a new era of divided government in Congress featuring narrow partisan majorities in both chambers.

The GOP closed in on control after racking up several wins in competitive races in recent days. Late Tuesday, the party remained one seat away from the 218 needed for a majority in the 435-seat chamber, putting it on course for a razor-thin margin with just a handful of midterm contests still to be called. Days earlier, the Democrats retained control of the Senate with a win in a hard-fought Nevada race.

Donald Trump Announces Third Consecutive Presidential Bid

PALM BEACH, Fla.-Donald Trump launched a third consecutive White House bid Tuesday, aiming to reaffirm his position as the Republican standard-bearer despite disappointing midterm election results that have led some party leaders to suggest the polarizing former president step aside.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Mr. Trump said during a prime-time event from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

