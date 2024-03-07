The pharmaceutical company said Wednesday it intends to invest GBP450 million at its manufacturing facility in the Liverpool suburb of Speke to research, develop and make vaccines, according to an announcement from the U.K. government.

OECD Government Borrowing Expected to Rise to Record $15.8 Trillion This Year

Total borrowing by governments in rich countries is set to hit a record high of $15.8 trillion this year, with the cost of making interest payments rising over coming years as bonds issued before the inflation surge mature, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

In a report on global debt, the Paris-based research body said Thursday that gross borrowing-which includes refinancing maturing bonds as well as new issuance-rose to $14.1 trillion in 2023 from $12.1 trillion in 2022. That total is set to rise further in 2024, and will surpass the previous peak of $15.4 trillion in 2020, when governments borrowed heavily to support households and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fed's Kashkari says it's possible he pencils in only one interest-rate cut this year

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he had penciled in two interest-rate cuts in 2024 during the central bank's last forecasting round in December, but added he may reduce the number of cuts he expects at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks.

The median forecast of Fed officials, released in December, was for three rate cuts, and Kashkari's support for only two puts him on the hawkish end of the spectrum of Fed officials.

China's Exports Rise, Cheering Beijing-and Foreshadowing a Backlash

SHANGHAI-China's exports started the year on strong footing, offering a possible pathway for Beijing to hit its aggressive growth target this year while raising the likelihood of increased trade tensions.

China's outbound shipments rose 7.1% in the January-February period when compared with a year earlier, accelerating from a 2.3% increase in December, according to data released Thursday by Beijing's General Administration of Customs.

China's Foreign Minister Questions U.S. Confidence as World Power

BEIJING-China's foreign minister painted the U.S. as a paranoid superpower and criticized Europe's policy toward Beijing as increasingly muddled, comments that laid bare how deep distrust persists between China and the West despite a surge of diplomacy to stabilize ties.

In a 90-minute press conference Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also warned of the possible escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine, celebrated the close ties between Beijing and Moscow and echoed recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the risk of a protracted conflict.

Houthi Attack on Ship Off Yemen Kills Three

Three people on board a Barbados-flagged ship died after it was struck in an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthis on Wednesday, according to the ship's owner, the first known loss of life since the rebel group began attacking ships in the Red Sea region in late November.

The bulk carrier True Confidence caught fire after being hit early Wednesday local time by a missile as it sailed 50 nautical miles southwest of Aden, forcing the crew to abandon the ship, the vessel's managers and owners said in a joint statement.

