The Danish shipping giant reported a quarterly net profit of $2.28 billion, down from $6.78 billion, as revenue fell 26% to $14.21 billion. A company-compiled consensus had seen net profit at $1.79 billion on revenue of $14.83 billion.

Germany's Rheinmetall Confirms Guidance After 1Q Sales Boost

German arms maker Rheinmetall backed its forecast of significant sales growth this year after posting higher revenue for the first quarter as several countries expand military procurement following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wegovy Maker to Limit Starter-Dose Supplies in U.S. as Demand Surges

The Danish pharmaceutical giant that makes the obesity drug Wegovy said it would temporarily hold back some lower-strength starter doses in the U.S. in an effort to safeguard supplies for current patients amid soaring demand.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk, as a treatment for chronic weight management in 2021. It has since exploded in popularity.

Airbus Backs Outlook Despite Supply-Chain Woes. That's Good for the Industry.

Commercial aerospace showed again Wednesday that it's still a life preserver for industrial investors getting tossed around in choppy economic waters.

Airbus (ticker: AIR. France), the European plane maker and Boeing peer, reported first-quarter operating profit of 773 million euros, better than the 721 million consensus figure compiled on FactSet and the company's 736 million consensus number.

Capgemini sees double-digit growth across regions, but clients remain cautious

Capgemini said Thursday that first-quarter revenue rose 10% organically, with double-digit growth in nearly all regions, despite cautious client sentiment.

The French consulting and technology group FR:CAPsaid revenue was 5.73 billion euros ($6.34 billion), up from EUR5.17 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

Russian Government Says Kremlin Hit by Ukraine Drones, Blames Kyiv

Two drones crashed into the Kremlin early Wednesday, according to the Russian government, which blamed Kyiv for the attack in the heart of Moscow that could embarrass President Vladimir Putin as he tries to rally support for his war effort in Ukraine.

Russia said an electronic-warfare system downed two unmanned aircraft, which exploded over the Kremlin grounds. The Kremlin said no one was injured and no major damage was caused.

Russian Vessels Photographed at Nord Stream Site Days Before Blast

Denmark's military said it photographed a number of Russian vessels near the blast site of the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage days before the explosions took place.

Russian maritime activity isn't unusual in the Baltic Sea, where the explosions that took the natural-gas pipelines out of commission last year. A senior European official familiar with the investigation into the explosions said the movements of the Russian vessels have long been known to investigators and have been dismissed as unlikely to be connected with the attack.

GLOBAL NEWS

China Caixin Gauge Shows Contraction in Factory Activity

A private gauge of China's factory activity fell into contractionary territory in April, pointing in the same direction as an official index and reflecting weakening market demand.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March, according to data released Thursday by Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global.

Federal Reserve Raises Rates, Signals Potential Pause

WASHINGTON-Federal Reserve officials signaled they might be done raising interest rates for now after approving another increase at their meeting that concluded Wednesday.

"People did talk about pausing, but not so much at this meeting," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. "We feel like we're getting closer or maybe even there."

Hunter Biden's Legal Issues Shadow Launch of President's Re-Election Campaign

WASHINGTON-In the week since President Biden announced his re-election bid, legal developments in Washington and Arkansas have underscored the potential liabilities his son, Hunter Biden, could present for the campaign.

The day after the president's campaign launch, lawyers for Hunter Biden met with Justice Department officials about the continuing criminal inquiry focused on his taxes and whether he made false statements in connection with a gun purchase, according to people familiar with the gathering.

Senate Votes to Disapprove of Biden Solar Tariff Exemption

The Senate voted 56-41 on Wednesday to block a move by the Biden administration to temporarily remove tariffs on solar materials imported from Southeast Asia, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for an expected veto.

Nine Democrats sided with Republicans in favor of the resolution, while one GOP lawmaker, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted against the measure. The Senate's move follows the House's passage of the measure by a vote of 221-202 with 12 Democrats in support.

