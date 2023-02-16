Advanced search
European Midday Briefing: Earnings Cheer Helps -2-

02/16/2023
But, investors that shy away from emerging managers risk losing an outsize return potential, said Sara Bowdoin, managing director at New York-based private markets firm Siguler Guff & Co. The firm, which as of late 2022 managed some $17 billion in assets, has selectively backed emerging managers through its small buyout opportunities funds.


Crypto Giant Binance Expects to Pay Penalties to Resolve U.S. Investigations

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, expects to pay monetary penalties to settle existing U.S. regulatory and law-enforcement investigations of its business, the firm's chief strategy officer said in an interview.

Binance grew quickly and began as a business powered by software engineers unfamiliar with laws and rules written to address the risk of bribery and corruption, money laundering, and economic sanctions, Patrick Hillmann said. The company has been working to fill gaps in its early compliance efforts, he said, but still expects regulators will impose fines for past conduct.


Japan Reports Highest Monthly Trade Deficit in January

Japan ran its biggest monthly trade deficit in January, reflecting the effects of higher energy prices and a weak yen, Ministry of Finance data showed Thursday.

Japan reported a Yen3.5 trillion trade deficit in January, the biggest since comparable data was available in January 1979, MOF data showed.


U.S., China Diplomats See Chance to Clear the Air Over Balloon

Tensions over the U.S. military's downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon are set to culminate this weekend in Munich, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi are scheduled to attend a security conference.

In recent days, the U.S. and China have been discussing setting up a meeting between Messrs. Blinken and Wang, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting could take place at the Munich Security Conference, which runs Feb. 17-19, the people said, though they cautioned that nothing had been decided and the negotiations are fluid. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to attend and give a speech on supporting Ukraine, officials said.


U.S. Could Default as Soon as July if Debt-Ceiling Standoff Isn't Resolved

WASHINGTON-The U.S. could become unable to pay all of its bills on time sometime between July and September, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated, giving lawmakers several months to reach an agreement on lifting the debt limit and avoiding a default.

The Treasury Department ran up against the roughly $31.4 trillion debt limit in January. It is now deploying a series of special accounting maneuvers to keep paying the government's obligations to bondholders, Social Security recipients and others.


China Puts Lockheed, Raytheon on Trade Blacklist Over Taiwan Arms Sales

China imposed sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp. and an arm of Raytheon Technologies Corp. over the companies' arms sales to Taiwan.

On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said it added the two large U.S. defense contractors to its "unreliable entities list," which prohibits them from export and import activities related to China.


FBI Searched for Biden Documents at University of Delaware

WASHINGTON-The FBI has conducted two searches in recent weeks at the University of Delaware as part of a probe into how and why classified documents were on premises used by President Biden, people familiar with the matter said. The agents found no documents marked classified but did take some material from the university, the people said.

The searches, like others done as part of the expanding inquiry involving Mr. Biden's documents, took place upon agreement with Mr. Biden's lawyers. Their disclosure marks the latest development in an expanding inquiry that began after Mr. Biden's attorneys reported finding classified material on Nov. 2 at an office he used at a Washington think tank. A special counsel, Robert Hur, is now probing why classified documents followed Mr. Biden after he left the Senate and his vice presidency, an inquiry that is expected to take months.


Mark Meadows, Trump's Last Chief of Staff, Subpoenaed by Grand Jury

WASHINGTON-Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. Meadows received the subpoena in late January, the person said, as special counsel Jack Smith's investigation escalated his probe into steps Mr. Trump and his allies took to keep him in office. As Mr. Trump's final White House chief of staff, Mr. Meadows would be among the closest advisers of the former president to be summoned before the grand jury.


House Panel Issues Subpoenas to Tech CEOs for Information on Content Moderation

WASHINGTON-House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has sent subpoenas to the chief executives of five large U.S. tech companies, demanding information on how they moderate content on their online platforms.

The queries are part of House Republicans' plan to scrutinize communications between the Biden administration and big technology and social-media companies to probe whether they amounted to the censorship of legitimate viewpoints on issues such as Covid-19 policy that ran counter to White House policy.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


HOT NEWS