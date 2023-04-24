First Republic Bank is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings Monday. The results will give investors insight into the extent of the damage after sharp deposit outflows at the troubled bank.

First Republic has been at the center of a crisis of confidence in midsize and smaller U.S. banks spurred by the collapse of several banks in March. Concerns have mounted about other lenders that could face a liquidity crunch similar to the ones that ultimately took down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. First Republic, one of the larger lenders to be swept up in the contagion worries, had to be rescued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other big banks last month.

Corporate Insiders Step Up Stock Buying After Banking Turmoil

Corporate insiders raced to buy shares of their own companies after last month's banking crisis, signaling a vote of confidence in this year's market rebound.

More than 1,000 officers and directors at more than 600 companies bought their own stock in March. That is the highest number on an individual and company basis since last May, according to the Washington Service, an insider-trading data analytics provider. The ratio of insider buying to selling last month swelled to the highest level since September, the firm found.

Kevin McCarthy, House GOP Debt-Limit Plan Face Crucial Test This Week

WASHINGTON-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans face a crucial test this week as they scramble to unite their factious party around a bill that would slash government spending in exchange for raising the nation's borrowing limit.

With the health of both the economy and his speakership potentially on the line in the debt-limit fight, Mr. McCarthy and his allies have begun the process of wrangling the 218 votes needed for passage of their plan. In the narrowly divided 222-213 House, Republicans can afford no more than four defections, if all Democrats vote no, as expected.

Amazon, Facebook, Google Headline Busy Earnings Week for Tech

Technology companies including Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as well as stalwarts from the food, pharmaceutical and energy sectors, highlight a busy earnings week amid concerns about the U.S. economy.

The coming reports will provide clues to investors about how companies fared in the first quarter of 2023 as the recent banking crisis, continuing layoffs in sectors such as technology, and inflation weighed on the economy.

BOJ Gov Ueda: Will Continue Monetary Easing for Now, With Inflation to Start Slowing Down Soon

TOKYO-Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Monday that he would continue monetary easing for the time being because he expects inflation to start slowing down soon.

"Trend inflation is still below 2% so we need to continue monetary easing," Mr. Ueda told a parliamentary committee. He said inflation would likely fall below the central bank's 2% target in the latter half of this fiscal year ending March 2024.

China Detained Communist Party Newspaper Editor After Meeting With Japanese Diplomat Last Year

SINGAPORE-A veteran Chinese journalist faces spying charges over his interactions with diplomatic and academic contacts from Japan and the U.S., his family said in their first public comments on the case, more than a year after authorities in Beijing detained him.

Dong Yuyu, a senior editorial writer and editor at a leading Communist Party newspaper, was taken into custody in February last year, along with a Japanese diplomat who he was meeting at a restaurant in central Beijing, according to a statement issued by Mr. Dong's family on Monday.

Swift Evacuation of U.S. Staff From Sudan Prompts Questions

The U.S. and other governments moved swiftly over the weekend to evacuate embassy staff from Sudan, where a battle for power between the country's top two generals has now left millions of residents with the difficult choice of whether to try to sit out the clashes at home or attempt a risky escape.

The rapid descent of the east African country-and especially its capital, Khartoum-into all-out war appeared to surprise many embassies, including the U.S. mission, which didn't issue advisories for American citizens to leave the country before the fighting started on April 15.

