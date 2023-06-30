A VILLAGE NEAR THE SOUTHERN FRONT, Ukraine-The Russian soldiers scurried into a building carrying a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. From his command post a few miles away, Ukrainian Sgt. Heorhiy Volkov was watching a live feed from an aerial drone.

Volkov, the drone team's commander, called an artillery unit.

New Chinese Law Raises Risks for American Firms in China, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON-U.S. counterintelligence officials are amping up warnings to American executives about fresh dangers to doing business in China under an amended Chinese law to combat espionage.

A bulletin being issued Friday by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and viewed by The Wall Street Journal warns that the revised law is vague about what constitutes espionage and gives the government greater access to and control over companies' data, potentially turning what would be considered normal business activities into criminal acts.

Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-23 0641ET