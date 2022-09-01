European Midday Briefing : Fears Over Rate Hikes, -2

Barclays PLC said Thursday that it has sold 63 million shares in Absa Group Ltd. for 169.0 South African Rand a share, raising ZAR10.66 billion ($622.6 million) and increasing its CET1 ratio by four basis points.

The U.K. bank, which said late Wednesday that it was selling its remaining 7.4% shareholding in Absa, sold the shares via an accelerated bookbuild program.

Delta, Air France Enter Exclusive Talks With Italy Over Former Alitalia Airline

Delta Air Lines Inc. and Air France-KLM won their joint bid for ITA Airways, entering exclusive talks with the Italian government over plans to privatize the carrier formerly known as Alitalia.

Italy's Finance Ministry said Wednesday that a bid from the consortium, which also includes investment firm Certares Management LLC, emerged as the most suitable as the government seeks to hand over control of the reincarnated flag carrier. The government said a final deal isn't certain. "At the end of exclusive negotiations, binding agreements will be signed only if the outcome is fully satisfactory for public shareholders," the ministry said.

U.S., Allies Prepare to Outline Plan to Limit Price of Russian Oil

Top Western finance officials are expected to lay out their plan for setting a cap on the price of Russian oil this week as they push to put together a workable policy before a December deadline.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are set to meet virtually on Friday, when they are expected to release an endorsement of the price-cap plan and commit to finalizing its implementation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ukrainian Soldiers Say They Are Advancing in the South, but at a Cost

Ukrainian army units pushing toward Kherson in the south are retaking ground held for months by Russia's invading troops amid extremely fierce fighting, according to Ukrainian soldiers taking part in the offensive.

Covid-19 Booster Shots Targeting Omicron Authorized, Likely to Be Offered Soon

U.S. health regulators cleared use of retooled Covid-19 vaccines that target the latest versions of Omicron, in preparation for a fall booster campaign that could start within days.

The action by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday permits people 12 years and older to receive an additional shot of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and people 18 and older to receive a Moderna Inc. booster at least two months after their most recent dose.

European Union to Restrict Visas for Russian Citizens

European Union foreign ministers agreed to suspend a visa agreement with Moscow that gives Russian citizens inexpensive and easy access to the bloc, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.

A formal decision will be taken in coming days. The move comes amid divisions within the 27-nation bloc over whether to continue allowing Russian civilians to visit the EU or impose a blanket ban on tourists.

GLOBAL NEWS

China Caixin PMI for August Slips Into Contraction Territory

A private gauge of China's factory activity fell into contraction territory in August as Covid flare-ups and a power crunch caused by the extreme heat and drought hampered the country's economic recovery.

The Caixin China purchasing managers index declined to 49.5 in August from 50.4 in July, falling below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion, according to data released by Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global on Thursday.

Grain Traders Left Waiting as USDA Delays Export Sales Data

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reverting to its legacy system to report weekly export sales after retracting the data released last week.

The agency said Wednesday it would be unable to publish data on Thursday Sept. 1 or Sept. 8 and expected to resume the weekly reports on Sept. 15.

Sri Lanka, IMF Reach Deal on $2.9 Billion Rescue Package

Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement for a financial rescue package of about $2.9 billion with the International Monetary Fund, a milestone as it plots a path out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The loan, which would be disbursed over four years, is contingent on Sri Lankan authorities following through with measures aimed at putting the nation on a more sustainable financial footing and on the country's creditors giving assurances that they will cooperate on debt restructuring.

Sarah Palin Loses Alaska Special Election House Race to Democrat Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska-Democrat Mary Peltola scored an upset victory in a special election for the state's only U.S. House seat, frustrating the efforts of Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin to mount a political comeback.

Ms. Palin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Ms. Peltola, a former state legislator, were competing to fill the seat previously held by longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March and whose term expires in January. Another candidate, Republican Nick Begich III, trailed in third. All three are on the ballot again this November to run for the next term.

U.N. Report Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

The United Nations human-rights agency said China's government may have committed crimes against humanity in its treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, in a report that broadly supports critical findings by Western governments, human-rights groups and media detailing mass abuses in the region.

In a long-awaited report issued Wednesday, the U.N. agency assessed that serious human rights violations have been committed in the course of Chinese government's efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. The agency quoted what it described as former detainees of internment camps in Xinjiang with credible accounts of torture and other forms of inhuman treatment between 2017 and 2019, including some instances of sexual violence. The U.N. body said detainees had no form of redress.

