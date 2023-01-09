European Midday Briefing: Fed Hopes, China Reopening Buoy Stocks

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks were mostly higher on Monday, as they caught a tailwind from the optimism around the China border reopening and recent U.S. data that had sparked hopes the Federal Reserve might ease its monetary policy.

"Traders generally remain bullish on STOXX 600 from a valuation perspective," SPI Asset Management said.

"Still, based on local economic updrafts, markets could refrain from doing a victory lap and turn cautious about taking too much comfort in the latest series of EU inflation prints which primarily reflected declines in energy prices or government price interventions, whereas core inflation firmed modestly," SPI said, adding that "the headline inflation decline is unlikely to stem ECB hawkishness."

Stocks to Watch

Ferrari's luxury positioning should leave it well placed to ensure revenue growth and protect margins in the coming year, Citi said, raising its rating on the car maker to neutral from sell and lifting its target price to EUR216 from EUR150.

Pricing power will be a vital hinge in the auto sector this year and luxury players look more capable of holding or even increasing prices ahead, Citi said.

Ferrari can look to hikes in the mid-single digits to help offset higher costs and maintain its margins and price/mix as a revenue driver, the bank added.

---

Renault is in a position to make mid-single-digit margins this year but investors fear that it may revert to low single digits, Citi said, as it downgraded the stock to neutral/high-risk from buy/high-risk and cut the target price to EUR39.00 from EUR44.00.

"The shape of the new strategy update announced in late 2022 has now been published and we think investor attention will now focus on the 2023 market trajectory, where Renault is more exposed to European mass market."

Economic Insight

Norwegian core inflation declined unexpectedly somewhat in November, driven by food and core goods, but SEB expects a recovery for these items in December.

The outlook is uncertain since food prices normally decline substantially in December, SEB added.

"Most indicators imply continued upward pressure on prices in the near term and we continue to expect CPI-ATE to rise above 6% year-on-year in the beginning of this year."

Inflation is expected to fall in the second half of 2023, but the pace is uncertain, SEB said.

It sees core CPI-ATE inflation at 5.7% on the year in December, in line with the Norges Bank forecast.

U.S. Markets:

Stocks were poised for further gains after rallying Friday on hopes that the Fed might dial back aggressive interest-rate increases.

Investors were training their focus on inflation data due to be published Thursday in the U.S. The figures will set the tone for the Fed's policy meeting starting Jan. 31.

Earnings season kicks off in earnest Friday when major banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America file results.

Forex:

The euro could rise further against the dollar if the market becomes more convinced that the Federal Reserve will ease policy as the ECB is determined to raise interest rates further, ING said.

"Low gas prices and China reopening are also supportive for EUR/USD and we would say that, despite the bearish seasonals for EUR/USD, pressure is building for further near-term gains," ING added.

With money likely flowing into emerging market funds and out of dollar deposits, EUR/USD could rise to 1.0735-1.0785 or potentially even 1.09 if U.S. inflation data on Thursday soften again, ING said.

---

Sterling rose on improved global risk sentiment while a key focus for the currency today will be a speech from Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill, ING said.

Recent job and wage data has yet to assuage the BOE's concerns over a tight U.K. labor market so Pill is unlikely to sound very cautious in his speech at 1530 GMT, ING added.

"With the dollar at risk of falling further, GBP/USD looks biased towards the 1.2350 area this week, while EUR/GBP should find support in the 0.8780 area."

---

Friday's unexpectedly weak ISM services activity data, coupled with jobs data showing weaker-than-expected wage growth, have contributed to "sizable" losses for the dollar, ING said.

"ISM services readings under 50 are one of the most reliable indicators of a U.S. economy headed into recession," ING said, adding that this reading has "added to the pricing of the subsequent Federal Reserve easing cycle."

Referring to the DXY dollar index, ING said "102.00 now looks to be the direction of travel as U.S. recession fears build."

Bonds:

The selloff of government bonds in the eurozone ahead of January supply has been stronger than predicted, following the Bank of Japan's surprise announcement on the yield-curve control, but "we think that the selloff is already over," Morgan Stanley said. In the near term, it considers a stabilization as the worst-case scenario.

The latest eurozone inflation print was a "good surprise" for the second month in a row, and combined with valuation levels, "this should warrant a rally to our long-term Bund fair value initially ie, to 2.1%."

---

Barclays said the latest leg of the selloff in European fixed-income markets occurred in a relatively illiquid late-December environment, therefore the rise in yields might not necessarily point to a meaningful buildup of short positioning in European bonds in recent weeks.

Barclays futures-based positioning metrics for German Bunds and Bobls don't point to a notable short base at present, contrasting with indications of a significant short base for much of 2022.

That said, there is potentially room for a ramping up of short positioning in European fixed income in the weeks and months ahead in a context of "hawkish" stance by the European Central Bank which could also contribute to upward pressure on outright euro yields.

---

Citi has updated its forecasts for German Bund yields, turning more bearish near-term.

"A slightly higher ECB terminal rate than is currently priced that is also slightly stickier combines with a view for further cheapening in swap spreads...to make 2.55% for Bunds our near-term target."

A further driver for the revision is that the ECB starts quantitative tightening in March and potentially accelerates it in July. The fair value can drift a little higher thereafter, Citi said, seeing a peak of 2.65% for the 10-year yield in the second quarter, before it starts to decline gradually.

Read Syndicated Government Bond Issues in Eurozone Get Solid Reception

Energy:

Oil prices jumped to start the week as the reopening of the border between China and Hong Kong lifted sentiment and hopes for increased demand.

"As we get more snapshots of China's mobility normalizing, oil prices could gradually rise tangentially to that impulse," SPI Asset Management said.

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday will likely dominate the week's focus while the EIA releases its short-term energy outlook on Tuesday.

Metals:

Gold and base metals pushed higher, driven by more positive sentiment around the global economy.

Marex said market sentiment in China on Monday morning was upbeat.

"The upward move was driven by positive macro changes. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the CBIRC [China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission], expressed the view that faster economic recovery and high-quality growth can be brought about by an increase in consumer spending and investing."

COP27/Steel

Renewed interest in combating climate change from the latest United Nations Climate Change Conference summit in Egypt is likely to bring in more investment for green steel, according to Fitch.

Green steel--which is steel made without the use of fossil fuels--would see more interest in particular from auto makers looking to reduce emissions with governments seeking to stamp down on carbon-intensive sectors, Fitch said.

It noted that iron and steel account for 7% of global emissions, so further partnerships are likely as companies and countries seek to cut their carbon footprints. That said, steel demand in general is likely to slip in 2023 amid a "slowing global economy with high levels of inflation," hindering the uptake.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

German Industrial Production Rebounds

Germany's industrial production rose in November after contracting in October, suggesting some resilience in the country's factory sector midway through the fourth quarter despite high energy prices and slowing global demand for goods.

Industrial output--comprising production in manufacturing, energy and construction--increased by 0.2% in November after falling by a revised 0.4% in October, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Monday.

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Remained at Record Low in November Despite Slowing Economy

The eurozone jobless rate was stable in November at its record low, highlighting resilience in the labor market despite slowing economic growth.

The eurozone unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in November, unchanged from October, data from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed Monday. This is the lowest level of the historical series, which dates back to 1998.

AstraZeneca to Buy CinCor Pharma for Around $1.3 billion

AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that it has agreed to buy CinCor Pharma, Inc., acquiring global rights to the latter's baxdrostat cardiorenal drug for an upfront transaction value of around $1.3 billion.

The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said that it will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of U.S.-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CinCor's outstanding shares, for a price of $26 a share in cash at the closing of the deal, along with a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 a share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

Vodafone to Sell Hungarian Arm for EUR1.7 Bln

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 0616ET