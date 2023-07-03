The results of the Federal Reserve's annual health checkup of the country's biggest banks, announced earlier this week, were a bit anticlimactic, especially coming against the backdrop of a recent banking crisis: Nobody failed. But passing and failing are sort of beside the point. The results of the test were just prelude to the announcements, made late Friday, by banks of their expected new minimum capital requirements-and, in turn, how much they plan to pay out to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Recent Deals Fail to Spark Lackluster IPO Market

Shaky receptions to a trio of initial public offerings last week show that the new-issue market is still in recovery mode.

Thrift-store operator Savers Value Village priced its IPO above expectations, and its stock rose 27% on its first day of trading Thursday. Two other offerings didn't go as well, with reinsurer Fidelis Insurance Holdings and Kodiak Gas Services both pricing their offerings below their targeted ranges and experiencing drops on their first day of trading.

A Mysteriously Financed Group That Could Upend a Biden-Trump Rematch

WASHINGTON-A centrist group is laying the groundwork to run an alternative candidate if the 2024 presidential race becomes a Donald Trump-Joe Biden rematch.

It is called No Labels, but many political strategists have their own label for it: spoiler.

