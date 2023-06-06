Following the more-than-hourlong session in a secured facility at the Capitol, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Monday he would initiate contempt proceedings on Thursday because the Federal Bureau of Investigation had "again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee."

