European Midday Briefing: Hawkish Fed Jolts -2

WASHINGTON-The Senate passed by unanimous consent a bill that would ban federal employees from downloading or using the social-media app TikTok on government devices, in the face of mounting national-security concerns.

The legislation would still have to pass the House and be signed by the president to become law. A similar bill passed the Senate in a previous Congress but never moved forward in the House.

Beijing's Parcel Pileup Shows Strain of Zero-Covid Exit

HONG KONG-Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. said it would dispatch 1,000 workers to Beijing to clear a backlog of deliveries, adding to mounting evidence that China's exit from its zero-Covid policies has been bumpy and uncertain.

A lack of data, after China abandoned widespread testing, has made it difficult to gauge the size of the wave of infections that experts said was bound to follow, as well as the impact on the economy.

