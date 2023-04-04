Lithium prices are reversing after a two-year tear, a potential boost for consumers and auto makers that got hit by rising battery costs last year.

Prices for lithium are down more than 30% this year, ending the two-year run that pushed up the value of the key battery material by a factor of 12, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The drop takes prices back to more sustainable levels after their epic run, traders say.

Housing Is Turning Out to Be a Lousy Shelter for Investors

Rented homes were supposed to be the safest nook in the U.S. real-estate market. It isn't turning out that way.

Rising interest rates are taking the air out of bubbly property valuations. Apartment prices are down 21% over the past year, according to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index. This makes them the second-worst performing category of real estate after offices, which have lost 25%. Institutional investors tend to own fewer individual family homes, where values have been more resilient so far.

After Credit Suisse, Chinese Banks Aren't a Great Safe Harbor

Chinese banks are unlikely to be dragged into the still-simmering banking crisis in the U.S. and Europe. But they may not be the best investments. Anemic growth and declining margins-along with persistent concerns about undercounted problem loans-make Chinese bank shares more of a value trap than a safe harbor.

Thanks to its insulated and tightly controlled financial system, China is relatively safe from contagion related to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and fire sale of Credit Suisse. Foreign assets only accounted for around 2% of total banking assets in China last year, and most of those were loans, according to Morgan Stanley.

Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

Movie fans have been trickling back to the cinema after the pandemic upheaval, but the financial pain has intensified for some of the largest theater-industry players.

Cineworld Group PLC, the bankrupt owner of Regal Cinemas, said last week that it has terminated its effort to sell the whole business after failing to attract adequate offers and is moving forward on a plan to transfer ownership to its lenders. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., which had a market capitalization of more than $31 billion at the zenith of its meme-stock hype, is now worth a fraction of that after years of burning cash from operations. And the nation's largest movie-theater advertisement company, National CineMedia Inc., is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Australia's Central Bank Jumps Ahead of Fed by Holding Interest Rates Steady

SYDNEY-Australia's central bank put the brakes on its campaign of interest-rate increases, breaking with many of its global counterparts as it steers the commodity-rich economy on a narrow path away from a recession.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its official cash rate at 3.60% at a policy meeting on Tuesday, snapping a run of 10 consecutive increases that have added 3.50 percentage points to the benchmark rate since May last year.

Oil Prices Surge 6.3% in Steepest Rise in Over a Year

A Saudi Arabia-led production cut vaulted crude prices 6.3% higher Monday in their steepest one-day increase in more than a year. But with oil markets facing a host of challenges including a possible U.S. recession, only the most bullish analysts see prices touching $100 a barrel soon.

Brent futures, the international oil benchmark, jumped to $84.93 a barrel after Saudi Arabia and other leading members of the OPEC+ cartel said they would throttle production. The uptick marked prices' biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent a shudder through energy markets.

Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Cuts Reflect Cost of Reshaping Economy

DUBAI-An oil production cut by Saudi Arabia and its allies demonstrated how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is willing to set aside U.S. concerns to pursue a nationalist energy policy aimed at funding an expensive makeover of his kingdom.

This weekend's move came as a surprise after Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told industry analysts privately in February that the kingdom would tolerate oil prices slipping to around $65 or $70 a barrel, according to analysts and Saudi officials familiar with the matter. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trending downward since late last year on global recession fears, nearing $70 a barrel last month. On Monday, oil prices posted their steepest one-day increase in more than a year, rising 6.3% to $84.93 a barrel.

Australian Consumer Confidence Up, But Still at Recession Levels

SYDNEY-Australian consumer confidence was stronger last week amid rising speculation of a pause in interest-rate increases by the Reserve Bank of Australia at its policy meeting later today.

Still, confidence languished overall at levels consistent with a recession in the economy.

Donald Trump Prepares to Surrender in Hush-Money Case

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to New York authorities and make his first appearance in state court Tuesday to face criminal charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Mr. Trump, who spent the night at Trump Tower, is expected to arrive midday at the Manhattan courthouse, where he will be formally booked and fingerprinted, as any other criminal defendant who surrenders in New York. But his case is anything but routine: No former president before Mr. Trump had been charged with a crime, and not since a police officer stopped Ulysses S. Grant for speeding in his horse-drawn buggy in 1872 has a current or former president been arrested.

Ukraine Farms Attract Money and Help From Allies, Top Food Companies

Foreign countries and some of the world's largest agriculture companies are donating or lending hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukrainian farmers, marking an early push by Kyiv's allies to rebuild the country even as the war shows little sign of ending soon.

Ukraine's farming industry has been hit hard by Russia's invasion. Equipment has been destroyed, land has been expropriated and mined and export routes choked off. Financing is hard to come by, and some of the industry's most basic imports, such as fertilizer, are in short supply.

Fighting Escalates in Ukraine's Bakhmut, as Wagner Chief Hoists Russian Flag in Eastern City

Fighting intensified around the contested front-line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's president said, as the leader of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group said he had raised a Russian flag near the strategic town's City Hall.

The battle for Bakhmut, a coal-mining hub in Ukraine's Donetsk region, has become a pivotal battlefield in the broader war for both Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has made its capture a core objective, while Ukrainian troops have held out against waves of Russian assaults there for more than six months. The ferocity of the fighting has reduced much of the city to rubble and imbued Bakhmut with as much symbolic as strategic importance, military analysts say.

In Russian Courts, Secret Trials and Near-Certain Convictions Await Accused Spies

WASHINGTON-As Moscow prosecutors prepare an espionage case against jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, lawyers with experience in the Russian judicial process predict a journey through a justice system with the familiar features of Western courts but little of their substance.

Like in the U.S. and other Western legal systems, Mr. Gershkovich is guaranteed a defense lawyer in Russia. But in practice, there is no promise of when his lawyer will be allowed to talk to him. When they do talk, their conversations will be closely monitored, say experts who track legal developments in Russia.

Congress Seeks Details on Spying Risks From Chinese Cargo Cranes

WASHINGTON-Top lawmakers who oversee the Department of Homeland Security want to hold hearings and obtain access to classified and unclassified government documents that expose potential security vulnerabilities posed by dozens of Chinese-made cranes at American ports across the country.

It is "extremely worrisome" that about 80% of American port cranes use Chinese software that is manufactured by a Chinese company, said House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R., Tenn.) in a statement. "On behalf of the American people, this Committee is demanding answers on the risks these cranes pose to U.S. cybersecurity and the resilience of our critical infrastructure, which is a core aspect of the homeland security mission."

04-04-23