European stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors weighed the outlook for inflation and interest rates as higher oil prices threatened to add to pressures.

OPEC+'s move "is particularly unhelpful for central banks who, while being worried about sticky inflation, are becoming increasingly concerned about pushing rates up from their current levels," CMC Markets said.

"These concerns are especially pertinent given recent worries about financial stability, as yields edge back toward their recent peaks, although the rebound in yields was undone later on by a disappointing U.S. ISM manufacturing report."

CMC said "this compounded the market's angst given that the cuts seem to be coming as we head into an economic slowdown, raising the question as to whether OPEC+ is either pre-empting a slowdown or merely trying to support prices for its own benefit."

Stocks to Watch

There's strong rationale for Glencore to acquire Teck Resources and a higher offer is likely, Jefferies said.

"The transaction is compelling on paper, but a higher price (and/or cash kicker) is clearly needed," it said.

Glencore's proposal to split the combined coal assets from the metals businesses echoes what Teck is proposing to do on its own, Jefferies said.

"The valuation of the combined metals and metals trading company would likely significantly re-rate if separated from coal."

---

Stellantis's growth lagged behind the global auto market in the first quarter but should rebound later this year, Equita said.

The Netherlands-based car maker's registrations, which reflect sales, fell 9% year on year in the U.S.--where overall registrations grew 9% last quarter--on declines in Jeep and Ram sales, Equita added.

France experienced a 20% spike in registrations compared with 1Q 2022, but underwhelming sales of its Citroen and Fiat brands dragged Stellantis's sales, which grew 15%.

A similar trend occurred in Italy, it said. However, the company should gradually recover, at least in part, as component shortages and logistic problems in Europe and production issues in the U.S. improve.

Car Dealerships

A March survey of 180 European car dealerships conducted by Citi provides cautious optimism despite reduced prices for used cars.

The research, which covers the U.K., Germany and France, found that 73% of dealers saw their order books for new cars remain flat or grow compared with 66% of dealers in November.

"The majority--64%--remain optimistic on new car pricing over 6 to 12 months but an increasing share expect a more limited level of increase," Citi said.

With regard to used cars, a growing share of dealers--17%--saw higher demand compared with November's share of 11%, Citi added.

Dealers foresee stable used-car prices in the next six to 12 months despite 82% of them cutting them since November, according to Citi's survey.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures wavered ahead of factory orders and JOLTS job openings data.

Stocks to Watch

First Republic Bank fell 1% and was among the most heavily traded stocks in the S&P 500 premarket.

Virgin Orbit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to raise enough money to continue operating. The stock declined 22% in premarket trading.

Walmart begins a two-day investor meeting on Tuesday. The world's largest retailer last month issued earnings guidance for fiscal 2024 below analysts' estimates. Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelley said he expects to hear about a good start to the fiscal year from Walmart as "the first quarter looks to be shaping up as a good quarter."

Forex:

Sterling is the best performing major currency since the start of 2023 due to resilient U.K. economic data, the isolation of Britain's banking sector to external shocks and the Bank of England's restrictive policy stance, Ebury said.

"BOE governor Bailey warned last week that the recent banking turmoil would unlikely derail additional rate hikes, with another 25 basis points move appearing highly likely at the next meeting in May," Ebury said.

Every week the prospect of a U.K. recession grows less likely and sterling is reaping the benefits, it added.

---

The dollar remained weak as market stresses gradually eased and investors focused on the possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates later this year, ING said.

Recent actions by the Fed to address money-market stress have allowed investors to conclude that "tighter credit conditions make a U.S. hard landing and a sharp Fed easing cycle more likely," which is a cleanly bearish story for the dollar.

A sharp decline in U.S. JOLTs job openings data would be "mildly bearish" for the dollar and support talk of Fed easing in 2H, ING said.

Bonds:

Growth concerns dominate over the oil-price spike and provide support for German Bunds, Commerzbank said.

"The weaker U.S. manufacturing [data] reversed the initial oil-induced weakness in long-end Bunds," it said.

The market's focus this morning should be on the ECB's Consumer Expectation Survey, which Commerzbank said "could be intriguing regarding the dynamics in medium-/longer-term inflation expectations."

---

The bond market remains attractive, in particular compared to the equity market, Aramea Asset Management said.

"This is primarily due to the low potential for yield increases in German and U.S. government bonds."

At the latest when the central banks end their interest-rate rising cycle, investors will almost inevitably start to look for more aggressive interest rate cuts, Aramea AM said.

"Whether these [rate cuts] become reality as early as this year will depend, however, on the extent to which central banks will be forced to focus on the issue of financial market stability."

Energy:

Oil prices edged higher, extending gains following a Saudi-led production cut that is expected to tighten the market further.

Metals:

Base metals prices were mixed in early London trading, while gold edged lower, as investors looked to Friday's nonfarm payroll figure for signals on how the Fed will approach monetary policy going forward.

"Investors feel optimistic about lower bank risks and dovish central bank 'pivots' over the coming months," Peak Trading Research said.

The rally in crude oil has "rippled" through commodity markets but isn't likely to raise inflation dramatically just yet, meaning all eyes will be on Friday's jobs number, it added.

Battery Storage

Battery storage prices are likely to remain high in the near term, but should ease over time due to falling prices for the metals used in the batteries, Fitch said.

The research firm believes battery metal prices are currently at its peak, but this is passing, which means risk for uptake still remains in the near term, with the average cost of battery storage projects in 2022 around $1,178 a kilowatt compared with $850 a kilowatt in 2021.

Over the next decade, battery storage prices should also fall due to improved production efficiencies and diversification of the supply chain as well as lithium and nickel demand being met by rising supply, Fitch said.

Germany's Trade Surplus Stabilized in February

Germany's trade surplus held steady in February compared with the previous month as both exports and imports ticked up, indicating that foreign demand has made a recovery from lows in 2022.

The country's adjusted trade surplus-the balance of exports and imports of goods-remained at 16.0 billion euros ($17.45 billion) in February, the same as the revised figure for January, data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed Tuesday.

L'Oréal to Buy Luxury Beauty Brand Aesop for $2.5 Billion

L'Oréal is freshening up its collection by buying Aesop, an Australian beauty brand, for an enterprise value of $2.5 billion.

Founded in 1987, Aesop sells personal-care products like body scrubs, facial cleansers and perfumes. It operates around 400 locations in the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Teck Resources

Glencore PLC's around $23 billion bid for Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd. marks the Swiss-based commodity company's return to big deal making, potentially creating a copper giant that can capitalize on the rush for energy transition metals.

Teck rejected the offer on Monday, which would be one of the largest mining deals in several years, and the family that holds a third of the Canadian company's voting shares said it won't back Glencore's deal.

Stellantis Restructures European Financing, Leasing Operations

Stellantis NV said Tuesday that it is launching a new structure for its financing and leasing services in Europe under the Stellantis Financial Services and Leasys brands.

The European car maker said Banque PSA Finance is being renamed Stellantis Financial Services and that it will operate as a unified cluster of financing companies in partnership with BNP Paribas SA's personal-finance arm and Banco Santander SA's consumer-finance unit.

Ukraine's NATO Future Sparks Debate as Finland Joins Alliance

BRUSSELS-North Atlantic Treaty Organization foreign ministers meeting here Tuesday are looking beyond the battlefield in Ukraine to the country's future relations with the alliance.

The issue is taking priority because when President Biden and NATO's other national leaders gather for their annual meeting in July, they will face intense pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for progress on Kyiv's membership bid.

GLOBAL NEWS

Lithium Prices Are Down, Cheaper Batteries and EVs Could Follow

