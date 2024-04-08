Hezbollah acknowledged the death of Ali Ahmed Hassin. The Israeli military described him as a brigade commander who had conducted "numerous launches" toward Israeli territory in the past six months, and said two other Hezbollah fighters had been killed.

Mike Johnson Prepares to Unwrap Mystery Ukraine Aid Package

WASHINGTON-Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) has pledged to bring up Ukraine aid for a vote in the House soon after Congress returns from Easter recess in coming days. But what the bill will look like-and who will support it-remains unsettled due to fractures among Republicans and Democrats over both aid for Kyiv and related assistance for Israel.

The Senate passed a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in February with bipartisan support. Johnson has resisted calls from defense hawks of both parties to simply bring the Senate bill up for a vote in the House, saying his chamber will move forward with its own bill that would add "some important innovations" not included in the Senate version.

