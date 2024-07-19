MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks suffered losses on Friday after a n update from CrowdStrike appeared to cause outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices worldwide, disrupting businesses ranging from airlines to banks.

European carriers such as Air France-KLM, IAG, and Ryanair posted declines.

KLM suspended most operations, while Ryanair advised passengers to get to airports three hours ahead of their departure times.

Shares of European insurers traded in the red. Allianz said in a statement that a major outage was affecting employees ability to log into their computers while Zurich Insurance was experiencing disruption to its operations.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures were falling as the technology outage disrupted businesses.

Treasury yields were rising as investors weighed up comments from Fed officials and looked ahead to comments from more speakers.

Stocks to Watch

Microsoft stock fell almost 2% in premarket trading, while CrowdStrike shares fell roughly 17%.

Netflix said it continued to add new customers last quarter, and raised its full-year revenue growth. However, its shares fell 1.5% ahead of the market open.

Forex:

Further upside in the euro against the dollar appears to be running out of steam, according to Nomura.

Christine Lagarde flagged downside risks to growth at her press conference, and while a major deterioration seems unlikely for now, next week's PMI data might be a litmus test, it said.

"An extension of last month's decline in these survey measures would likely offset recent euro gains."

The DXY dollar index traded slightly higher, extending Thursday's move amid fragile risk appetite.

"Slightly increased risk aversion is creeping into the financial markets, " DZ Bank Research said.

Some are worried about the weak economy in China, others about the security policy consequences with regard to Taiwan if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the election, it said.

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields are expected to remain rangebound in the next few weeks, with 10-year Bund yield stuck between 2.30% and 2.60%, BNP Paribas Markets 360 said.

Following the ECB meeting, BNP Paribas anticipates the ECB will stay on a cautious easing course, with the next rate cuts in September and December.

"We expect the ECB to reach a terminal rate [where rate cuts stop] of 2.5% by end 2025," it said.

BlackRock Investment Institute is tactically neutral on eurozone government bonds as the ECB policy path remains uncertain.

"Investors should keep the big picture in mind: rates will likely stay structurally higher than before the pandemic, supporting the appeal of income."

German 10-year Bund yields should fall to 2.25% by year-end, amid the prospect of rate cut by both the ECB and the Federal Reserve, MFS Investment Management said.

"Together with rising chances of the Fed cutting--global drivers dragging yields lower--we see Bund yields falling over H2 with a year end target of 2.25%."

This outlook keeps MFS IM "constructive" on eurozone duration--a measure of a bond's sensitivity to interest-rate changes.

Barclays Research said Eurozone PMI data next Wednesday could push German Bund yields lower after they have been largely moved by U.S. data in the past few months.

Energy:

Oil prices edged lower on concerns that China's demand outlook is weakening and a stronger dollar despite a tightening supply picture.

China's economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the second quarter, while the dollar climbed for the second consecutive session after strong-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Meanwhile, oil supply is expected to tighten in the near future. Improving compliance from OPEC members should keep the market undersupplied by more than 1 million barrels a day in the third quarter, pushing prices toward $90 a barrel, ANZ Bank said.

Metals:

Gold prices edged lower due to profit-taking after prices hit an all-time high earlier in the week and weak Swiss gold export data in June.

Gold exports in the first half of the year were 5% below the previous year, although losses should be limited, given recent significant purchases from ETF investors, Commerzbank said.

More broadly, base metal prices such as copper and aluminum could fall even further as a deteriorating demand outlook and oversupply from China continue to weigh on markets, Commerzbank noted.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it's hard to see a reason why nickel prices would rise again given the strong pipeline of high-pressure acid leaching projects in Indonesia.

EMEA HEADLINES

Eurozone Businesses Expect Wage Growth to Slow, ECB Survey Finds

Eurozone businesses expect wages to rise at a slower pace this year and next, a finding that will help reassure policymakers at the European Central Bank that inflation has been tamed.

A survey of 57 large companies with operations across the eurozone carried out by the ECB found that they expect wage rises to cool to 4.3% this year from 5.4% in 2023, and further to 3.5% in 2025.

U.K. Retail Sales Tumbled as Consumers Showed Election Caution

U.K. shoppers turned away from retail outlets last month, after highs in May, amid election jitters and poor weather.

Retail sales volumes declined 1.2% on month in June, undoing some of the 2.9% rise in May, according to the Office for National Statistics, weaker than the 0.5% fall expected in a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Danske Bank Plans Bumper Shareholder Returns

Danske Bank plans a bumper shareholder payout but said it will return to only paying an annual dividend from next year.

The Copenhagen-based bank said it will return an expected 5.5 billion Danish kroner ($806.6 million) to shareholders later this year when the previously announced sale of its Norwegian personal customer business completes, on top of an interim dividend of DKK7.5 a share.

Drone Strike Hits Tel Aviv, Killing One

TEL AVIV-A drone strike caused an explosion in Tel Aviv, the first such attack on Israel's commercial capital since the war in Gaza began more than nine months ago.

The Israeli military said the blast was caused by a large unmanned aerial vehicle that could travel long distances. It said it was still investigating the source but said based on the size it clearly came from a militant group.

GLOBAL NEWS

Pro Take: Mega Loans Blur Lines for Private Credit and Banks

A major shake-up in corporate lending markets is obscuring the distinctions between traditional bank loans and private credit.

Deep-pocketed direct lenders are issuing large loans, traditionally the domain of banks. Meanwhile, megabanks are making a land grab in the middle-market, an area usually dominated by direct lenders.

'Greatest Bubble' Nearing Its Peak, Says Black Swan Manager

Talk is cheap when it comes to where stocks are headed, but investors' ears perk up when Mark Spitznagel speaks.

One reason is that he has made some spectacular scores, including earning $1 billion in a single day, since setting up tail risk hedge fund Universa Investments in 2008. The other is that he steadfastly hasn't relied on any sort of short-term view to do so.

Russian Prosecutors Seek 18-Year Sentence for Falsely Accused Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich

Russian prosecutors on Friday sought an 18-year prison sentence in a high-security penal colony for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after falsely accusing him of spying.

During a brief appearance in a courthouse hallway, a court spokeswoman said the verdict would come within hours. "The defendant did not admit guilt," she added.

U.S. Launches Effort to Stop Russia From Arming Houthis With Antiship Missiles

WASHINGTON-U.S. intelligence agencies are warning that Russia might arm Houthi militants in Yemen with advanced antiship missiles in retaliation for the Biden administration's support for Ukrainian strikes inside Russia with U.S. weapons.

The new intelligence comes as the top U.S. Middle East commander recently warned in a classified letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that military operations in the region are "failing" to deter Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and that a broader approach is needed, according to U.S. officials.

Trump Accepts GOP Nomination, Bullet Wound to His Ear and Electoral Wind at His Back

MILWAUKEE-Donald Trump, five days after narrowly escaping an assassin's bullet and with his Democratic rival's candidacy in crisis, accepted the GOP's nomination Thursday in a speech that described in detail the attempt on his life, while painting the nation as deeply troubled and offering himself as the solution.

"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope," Trump said as he accepted his party's nomination for a third consecutive time. "I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

