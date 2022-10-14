Advanced search
European Midday Briefing: Markets Continue to -2-

10/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
SINGAPORE-The Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened monetary policy for a fifth consecutive time to ease price pressures over the next few quarters.

Singapore's central bank will re-center the midpoint of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band upward to its prevailing level, the MAS said in a statement Friday. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band, it said.


SEC Could Ease Up on Scope 3 Greenhouse-Gas Emission Reporting, WSJ Panelists Say

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may pull back on a rule that would require companies to report greenhouse-gas emissions arising from their supply chains and the use of their products, according to panelists at The Wall Street Journal's Pro Sustainable Business Forum on Thursday.


North Korea Conducts Overnight Ballistic Missile Launch

SEOUL-North Korea conducted another middle-of-the-night weapons launch early Friday, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, prompting South Korea to fly jet fighters and impose unilateral sanctions, as tensions grow on the Korean Peninsula.

A short-range ballistic missile was fired from the Sunan area on the outskirts of Pyongyang at 1:49 a.m. local time, Seoul's military said. The missile traveled roughly 400 miles after hitting a maximum altitude of 31 miles, before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Tokyo's Defense Ministry said.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0534ET

