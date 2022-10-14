European Midday Briefing : Markets Continue to Defy Fed, UK Worries

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European shares extended their rebound on Friday after Wall Street scored a massive turnaround despite another hot inflation report.

The reaction among traders was to see the U.S. CPI data as "another step closer to Armageddon, and then take a step back from the cliff and say we've already priced a lot of that in," B. Riley Wealth Management said.

However, some market analysts doubt the bounce in stocks will prove durable.

"Following the stronger CPI report, the case has been sealed for a fourth 75-basis point hike in September, although there are now talks that the Fed could even hike by 100 bps," City Index said.

"This should keep the US dollar supported on the dips against currencies where the central bank is either hiking less aggressively or is not. Stocks and gold might continue to struggle until something changes fundamentally."

In the U.K., bond yields continued to drop as Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng flew back early from the IMF meeting amid expectations the U.K. government will further backtrack on its tax cut plans.

Pimco sees the situation in the U.K. as fluid, and "the outcome will largely depend on future fiscal and monetary policy mix."

In the meantime, it said volatility is likely to remain high in the U.K. financial market, with the government's fiscal package adding pressure on the Bank of England to increase its policy rate.

Stocks to Watch:

Allianz is expected to reinstate its share-buyback program at its third quarter results release on Nov. 10, Deutsche Bank said.

This should provide a useful catalyst for shares, which can be further supported by positive momentum in its P&C business and better stability in its asset-management division. There are, however, still concerns over the aftermath of the U.S. Justice Department settlement into its Structured Alpha operations, Deutsche Bank said.

But the insurer has strong free-cash-flow yields of around 12%--compared with peers at closer to 9%--meaning investors have an attractive entry for Allianz shares. Deutsche Bank has a buy rating on the stock and a EUR235 target price.

Economic Insight:

Commodity prices keep coming down, BMO said, with the bank's commodity price index falling 6.6% in September.

It's the sixth straight monthly decline, as commodities have been under pressure following a major retreat over the summer months. BMO said the slowing global economy was weighing on demand, but that many individual commodities were also facing relatively tight supply, which was providing some stability to prices from below.

In particular, the unexpected decision by OPEC to cut its production target last week highlighted the oil market will remain quite tight. BMO has forecast global growth to slow to 2.4% in 2023, compared with an estimate of 2.7% in 2022, as economic woes deepen in Europe and elsewhere.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures were little changed ahead of a wave of earnings reports from major banks, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is down 25% so far this year, slightly underperforming the S&P 500.

"Investors want to own bank stocks, but heading into the rest of the year, there is a lot of caution behind that," said KBW analyst David Konrad.

One key question for investors will be whether that future economic pain is already reflected in current stock prices.

Forex:

The dollar edged lower as risk appetite picked up and equities gained, but the trend remains for a stronger U.S. currency due to prospects of further aggressive Fed rate increases, ING said.

"The dollar should continue to find good support on dips," ING said. Falls to 112.00 and 111.50 in the DXY dollar index "may be enough of a correction" and "some decent U.S. data later today may be enough to give the dollar a lift," with retail sales and consumer confidence figures due.

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields slid in early trading on hopes the U.K. government adjusts its fiscal plans to avoid further meltdown in the gilt market, analysts said.

"The U.K. government appears to be seeking a truce with markets and the BoE," Commerzbank said.

"As hopes about a more responsible fiscal policy persist on the final day of BoE gilt purchases, chances improve that this bearish factor for global bonds is at least moving to the sidelines."

However, Commerzbank said bond markets were in a perilous state, with duration aversion raging beyond gilts, as funding needs were rising everywhere alongside interest rates, while inflation pressure persisted.

Governments' rising funding needs make bond investors pull back, while central banks' quantitative easing support is missing or even reversing, Commerzbank added.

"The willingness to absorb duration has thus collapsed, despite higher yields."

---

Societe Generale said rate rises by the ECB, upcoming quantitative tightening and growing net issuance to be absorbed, coupled with a risk of collision between monetary and fiscal policies, "provide a perfect mix of drivers for even higher euro area yields."

SocGen sticks to short duration and targets the 10-year German Bund yield at 2.50% in late 2022, peaking close to 3% in early 2023.

Energy:

Oil prices inched up with Peak Trading Research noting that "the macro mood has stabilized" after Thursday's volatility but said market gains were likely due to a "one-off short squeeze and not the start of a sustained rally."

Metals:

Base metal prices were steady, with traders "seemingly pricing in optimism" while looking ahead to the 20th National Congress in China and possible changes to Covid-19 measures and support for the economy, Marex said.

EMEA HEADLINES

U.K. bond yields continue to drop as Kwarteng flies back early from IMF meeting

U.K. bond yields continued to drop on Friday, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng flew back early from the International Monetary Fund meeting amid expectations the U.K. government will further backtrack on its tax cut plans.

The yield on the 30 year gilt BX:TMBMKGB-30Y - which was high as 5.1% as recently as Wednesday - fell 12 basis points to 4.42%.

TomTom 3Q Net Loss Narrowed; 2022 Free Cashflow Loss Guidance Narrowed

TomTom NV said Friday that its third-quarter net loss narrowed, and that it was narrowing its 2022 free cashflow loss as a percentage of revenue guidance.

The Dutch navigational-technologies company said that its net loss for the period was 17.5 million euros ($17.1 million) compared with a loss of EUR20.8 million.

Mondi 3Q Underlying Ebitda Rose, Expects Progress in Full Year

Mondi PLC said Friday that third-quarter underlying Ebitda rose 55%, and the despite expecting inflation to hit the fourth quarter, it sees a year of good progress.

The FTSE 100 paper-and-packaging company said that for the quarter ended Sept. 30, underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--came to 450 million euros ($440.1 million) compared with a restated EUR290 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Iraq Names New President, Paving Way for Next Government

BAGHDAD-Iraq's Parliament moved Thursday to end a yearlong deadlock over forming the country's next government, choosing an independent Kurdish politician as the new president after a rocket attack nearby failed to disrupt the proceedings.

A majority of the lawmakers present in Parliament voted over two rounds to select Abdul Latif Rashid as president, a largely ceremonial post. Immediately after he was sworn in, Mr. Rashid asked Mohammed al-Sudani, a senior Shiite politician, to assemble a new government.

Israeli Police, Palestinians Clash in Jerusalem as Unrest Spreads

JERUSALEM-Israel said Thursday it was beefing up the security arrangements in Jerusalem after violent overnight clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians, as recent unrest in the West Bank spread to the holy city during an important Jewish festival.

Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who threw stones, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails in one of the fiercest clashes in the contested city in recent months. Israeli police said they arrested 23 Palestinians over the past 24 hours for violent rioting, which included the burning of trash cans and tires to block roads.

GLOBAL NEWS

Inflation Report Seals Case for 0.75-Point Fed Rate Rise in November

Another uncomfortably high inflation reading for September is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to increase interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at its meeting next month.

The report also raises the risk officials will delay an anticipated slowdown in the pace of rate rises after that. Another possibility is they could telegraph an expectation that rates will need to rise to even higher levels early next year than policy makers and investors previously anticipated.

China's Consumer Inflation Jumped in September, Producer Price Growth Slowed

China's consumer inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in September, lifted by higher pork and other food prices, official data showed Friday.

The country's consumer inflation index increased 2.8% from a year earlier in September, accelerating from a 2.5% rise in August, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

Japan Reiterates Readiness to Take Action in Currency Market

Japan's finance minister reiterated his readiness to take action to stop the yen's sharp depreciation after the currency fell sharply against the dollar, following the release of U.S. inflation data.

"We will take appropriate action, if there are any excessive moves" in the currency market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Singapore Central Bank Tightens Monetary Policy for Fifth Straight Time

