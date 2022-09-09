Log in
European Midday Briefing: Miners, Oil Majors Help -2-

09/09/2022 | 05:37am EDT
A closely watched U.S. bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years in a sign that stocks could find some near-term relief after the Nasdaq Composite COMP suffered its longest losing streak since 2016 in the past week.

The drop in the one-year breakeven inflation rate is just the latest sign that "inflation expectations are collapsing", largely thanks to a drop in oil prices, according to Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist and head of quantitative research at Credit Suisse.


North Korea Passes Law Allowing Pre-Emptive Nuclear Strikes

SEOUL-North Korea passed a new law allowing pre-emptive nuclear strikes as leader Kim Jong Un declared he would never abandon nuclear weapons in order to counter the U.S.

Mr. Kim delivered a speech Thursday to North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament, where members passed legislation outlining the country's nuclear status. The law included a provision requiring North Korea's military to launch nuclear strikes if the leadership comes under attack.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.91% 5.134 Delayed Quote.-43.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.35% 90.75 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.60% 11862.13 Real-time Quote.-24.63%
WTI 2.31% 84.936 Delayed Quote.8.87%
HOT NEWS