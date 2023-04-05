There's clear evidence buyers and sellers are striking deals at increasing rates despite modest price reductions, the real estate company said.

Russia's Aircraft Need Maintenance They Can No Longer Get

Russia has limited access to parts, software and technical skills needed to carry out critical maintenance due on hundreds of commercial jets, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, raising safety concerns among industry executives and regulators.

In the days after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, many Western countries closed airspace to Russian jets. The U.S. and Europe also slapped the country with a series of sanctions and export controls that have blocked parts, services and other technology from being provided to the country's fleet of commercial airliners.

Tensions Rise After Cross-Border Fire Between Gaza Militants, Israel

JERUSALEM-Militants in Gaza fired rockets and Israel responded with airstrikes early Wednesday following violent clashes at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, raising fears of a wider conflict.

Most of the 16 rockets fired from the Palestinian territory fell in open areas or were shot down by Israeli air defense, according to Israeli authorities. One of the rockets struck a factory in the southern city of Sderot, they said, but no casualties were reported. Air-raid sirens rang out in Israeli cities near the Gaza border at around 3 a.m. local time Wednesday, rushing residents in the area to bomb shelters.

France's Emmanuel Macron to Press Xi Jinping on China's Support of Russia

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to press Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a trip to China this week to limit support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to French officials, amid growing Western concerns over Beijing's deepening economic and political ties with Moscow.

Mr. Macron arrived in China on Wednesday, a day before his meeting with Mr. Xi in a bid to dissuade him from throwing his full weight behind Russia's war campaign, French officials said. China is Russia's most significant partner and an increasingly important economic lifeline as it faces Western sanctions.

In South Africa, Insurers Fix Potholes, Sponsor Fire Brigades and Direct Traffic

JOHANNESBURG-Insurance companies in South Africa are fixing potholes, sponsoring fire brigades and directing traffic in an attempt to lower payouts and lure new clients as the country's government increasingly struggles to provide vital public services.

Corruption, mismanagement and the deepest recession on record amid the coronavirus pandemic have eroded the finances of South Africa's municipalities and state-owned companies that are responsible for repairing infrastructure and providing essential services. With their unusual activities, South African insurers are joining other private companies in taking over public services, such as security, healthcare, education and mail delivery, in a country that the World Bank ranks as the most unequal on earth.

Cleveland Fed President Reiterates Central Bank's Resolve to Fight Stubborn Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Tuesday inflation remains too high and stubborn, and that it could take until 2025 to bring it down to the Fed's 2% target.

Ms. Mester also reiterated the Fed's resolve to fight inflation while the central bank contends with the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month.

Deposit Outflows Shine Light on Fed Program That Pays Money-Market Funds

Banks are under pressure from depositors' embrace of money-market funds, pushing a popular Federal Reserve-sponsored financing program into the spotlight.

Money-market fund assets are increasing at a record clip. Much of that cash is making its way to the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase facility, which borrows from money funds and other firms in exchange for securities such as Treasurys and then returns the money the next day.

Gold Prices Are Near All-Time Highs. 3 Reasons for the Rise.

Gold prices are headed toward record highs Tuesday-and they might not stop there.

At $2,042 an ounce-up 2.1% on Tuesday-the gold price has less than 1.5% to rise to hit its record high of $2,069.40 set in 2020. The shiny, yellow metal has gained 12% over the past month alone and is up 25% from its recent low in November.

Pro Take: What Is That Job Ad Really Saying? Fed Paper Looks at Ageism in Tight Labor Market

America's potential workers are aging. The government says that by 2031 there will be an estimated 4.8 million more men and women who are at least 65 years old in the U.S. workforce, with the growth rate of workers in that age group far exceeding all others.

But many companies don't want to hire older workers, and some may subtly communicate through their wording in online help-wanted ads that older workers ought not apply.

Trump's Arrest Is Bad for Stocks. 1 Move to Make Now.

The arrest of former President Donald Trump poses a major risk for the stock market.

The midsummer deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling could morph into a Republican attack on profligate Democratic spending, injecting extraordinary volatility into the global financial system. That could turn a prosaic vote into a battle royale over the nation's extraordinary debt and tax-and-spending ways.

New Zealand Shocks With Big Rate Rise as Some Central Banks Pause

SYDNEY-New Zealand's central bank announced a further sharp rise in interest rates despite recent indications that activity in the agriculture-rich economy is slowing and could be on the cusp of a recession.

The official cash rate was raised to 5.25%, from 4.75%, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said after its policy meeting on Wednesday. Economists had expected a smaller increase to 5.00%.

U.S. Readies 'Wrongfully Detained' Label for Reporter Held in Russia

The State Department is preparing to designate as "wrongfully detained" a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested by Russian security services last week during a reporting trip and accused of espionage, a designation that would rev up the U.S. government's efforts to win his release.

With the official designation, supervision of Evan Gershkovich's case would shift to a State Department section known as the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, which is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans classified as wrongfully detained in foreign countries. The designation is expected as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Donald Trump Faces 34 Felony Charges in Hush-Money Case

Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to bolster his 2016 presidential campaign by paying hush money to suppress potentially damaging sexual allegations, Manhattan prosecutors alleged in charging the former president with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

A stone-faced Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during an hourlong court appearance Tuesday in New York. He surrendered and was fingerprinted before his arraignment, where he sat between his lawyers with his hands clasped, briefly glaring at photographers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, sat in court behind the team of prosecutors handling the case.

