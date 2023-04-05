MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stock markets were weaker on Wednesday as caution dominated trading ahead of more U.S. economic data, and as investors digested services PMI releases from the eurozone, France and Germany.

Focus has again shifted to economic data, and the resulting future path of interest rates.

"Lower ECB CES [Consumer Expectation Survey] inflation expectations and PPI won't be enough to reassure the ECB," Citi said.

"With core inflation not easing until end of summer, a tight labour market, and financial conditions that are tight but may not be tight enough, our economists continue to see ECB hiking towards a peak of 4%, although now via 25bp increments," Citi added.

U.S. Data

CMC Markets said "given this week's weak US manufacturing ISM report, all eyes will be on today's March services ISM survey, and more notably to the prices paid and employment components, which in the manufacturing survey slowed sharply."

"Any sharp slowdowns from the February numbers could well signal the beginning of a loosening in the US labour market, but with jobless claims still trending below 200k any slowdown could take a while to manifest itself."

Stocks to Watch

Luxury brand Gucci should have recovered somewhat, but still underperformed in the first quarter, Stifel said ahead of French parent group Kering's quarterly update later this month.

Gucci's retail sales should be down 1% on year, an improvement sequentially but trailing luxury peers, according to Stifel's forecasts.

Pricing momentum and a Chinese rebound are likely to have been offset by worsening trends in North America, as well as weaker performance in Europe, Stifel said.

Underperformance nevertheless looks baked in to market expectations, it added.

Stifel has a buy rating and a EUR635 target on Kering stock.

---

Ubisoft Entertainment, the maker of the 'Assassin's Creed' videogame series, is closing some of its offices and joining peer Electronic Arts in laying off staff, as high player engagement seen during the pandemic fades away.

"Our offices in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the Nordic countries are closing. Those changes are expected to impact around 60 employees," a Ubisoft spokesman told WSJ.

The global videogame industry boomed when users spent more time at home due to lockdowns. However, major games publishers issued sober outlooks recently as those positive effects subside.

Ubisoft's net bookings jumped 31% in the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with a 10% fall the same period in 2022.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged lower as investors focused on fresh signs of a slowing economy.

State Street said investors have shifted their attention away from March's banking turmoil and back to the risk of a recession that could drag down consumer spending and corporate profits.

"This week, we're getting this realization that we're avoiding a banking crisis but economic fears are still there. We're going from financial crisis to cyclical slowdown," State Street said.

Economic updates set for release include the private sector ADP jobs survey, trade balance for February, the final reading of the March S&P services PMI, and the March ISM services reports.

Forex:

The dollar weakened slightly, reaching its lowest in two months against a basket of currencies overnight, as the job openings data triggered expectations that the Fed could consider ending policy tightening, Swissquote Bank said.

"For now, the dollar remains under selling pressure," Swissquote said, though notes that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to raise rates by 50 basis points has helped to dampen Fed rate-cut expectations.

---

ING said the dollar's performance will continue to drive the euro-dollar exchange rate Wednesday in the absence of market-moving eurozone data.

EUR/USD could break above the key 1.10 level if the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index data at 1400 GMT miss forecasts, ING added.

However, "the sustainability of rallies beyond that level in the coming weeks would need to be tested against the markets' confidence to consistently unwind defensive dollar positions at a time when fresh financial turmoil and tighter liquidity remain non-negligible risks," ING said.

---

Sterling looks set to weaken against the euro this year as interest-rate expectations for the Bank of England look overdone, ING said.

While GBP/USD should be supported in the very near-term as long as the dollar momentum remains soft, EUR/GBP is likely to rise over the remainder of the year, ING added.

"We target [EUR/GBP] 0.89 by the summer, and 0.90 by the second half of the year."

Bonds:

The 10-year Italian BTP-German Bund yield spread could widen a bit once the market adjusts to the prospect of further interest-rate rises by the ECB, Mizuho said.

"We continue to look for some widening in the 10Y BTP-Bund spread towards the 195-200bp area on the back of the bearish pressure we expect will re-emerge in EUR rates once markets get to grips with two more ECB hikes."

Another tailwind to BTP-Bund spread widener positions might come from the increased risk of delays in the disbursement of EU funds, Mizuho added.

Energy:

Oil prices rose for a fifth session after a drawdown in U.S. inventories helped oil prices continue a rally prompted by Saudi-led production cuts.

"We had already expected the oil market to tighten over 2H23 and these cuts mean that the oil market will be even tighter for the remainder of the year," ING said.

Metals:

Base metals moved lower in early trading in London, with worries over demand hitting industrial goods.

Worries over uptake are hitting demand, with rising oil prices fueling fears that high inflation will persist, ANZ Research said.

"The decline in manufacturing activity in the US and China is fuelling concerns of weaker economic growth," ANZ added.

Some analysts remained optimistic, with Fitch Solutions raising its copper price target for the year to $9,000 a ton from $8,500 on an expected rebound in Chinese demand and low global inventories.

Gold

Gold futures continued to climb, after surging past $2,000 a troy ounce last night with a weaker dollar helping to lift the precious metal.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said much of the rise is due to U.S. job openings in February falling to their lowest level since May 2021, which helped "feed the narrative that the Fed is primed to cut interest rates later this year as the U.S. economy slows."

EMEA HEADLINES

At Least 10,000 Foreign Companies to Be Hit by EU Sustainability Rules

Thousands of American, Canadian and British companies will have to step up their sustainability reporting under European Union rules set to take effect starting in the next few years, in a regulatory effort to boost visibility on everything from companies' greenhouse-gas emissions to gender pay differences.

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, or CSRD, will likely require at least 10,000 companies outside the EU to make and independently verify a number of sustainability disclosures, and about a third of those are in the U.S., according to estimates by financial data firm Refinitiv provided to The Wall Street Journal.

German Manufacturing Orders Increased Sharply in February - Update

New orders at German factories rose markedly in February, posting its third increase in as many months, a sign that demand for manufacturers recovered somewhat after a significant downward trend for most of 2022.

Manufacturing orders increased 4.8% in February on month after rising by a revised 0.5% in January, according to price-adjusted data released Wednesday by the German statistics office Destatis.

UK Regulator Launches Cloud Market Investigation Amid Concerns on Practices of Amazon, Microsoft

The U.K.'s Office of Communications said Wednesday that it is proposing a cloud market investigation as a study by the regulator has uncovered practices and features that could limit competition, and that it is particularly concerned about the practices of Amazon and Microsoft because of their dominant market position.

The regulator said competition could deteriorate further in a critical digital market for the U.K. economy if left unaddressed. High fees for transferring data out, committed spend discounts and technical restrictions are making it hard for business customers to switch cloud provider or use multiple providers, it said.

Sodexo Raises Fiscal 2023 Organic Revenue Growth as 1H Earnings Rise

Sodexo SA raised its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance on Wednesday, driven by higher-than-expected growth, as its earnings increased in the first half of its fiscal year 2023.

The French food-services and facilities company made a net profit of 440 million euros ($482.1 million) in the six months ended February 28, compared to EUR337 million in the prior-year period, on revenue that grew 13% organically to EUR12.1 billion.

TotalEnergies, Iraq to Move Forward With Energy Project

TotalEnergies SE has reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to move forward with a long-delayed energy project that aims to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply.

The French oil-and-gas major on Wednesday said that Iraq's Basrah Oil Company will take a 30% stake in the gas growth integrated project, while QatarEnergy was invited to take a 25% stake. TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in GGIP.

March UK Housing Market Better Than Expected, Real Estate Data Says

The U.K. housing market is on track for 500,000 home sales in the first half of 2023, with market conditions at the end of the first quarter of the year better than many had expected, according to new research published by Zoopla on Wednesday.

