European Midday Briefing: News of China Reopening Boosts Risk Appetite

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks rose as news of China easing Covid rules further with plans to lift quarantine requirements on international arrivals boosted risk appetite.

Trade was thin, however, due to year-end holidays and with U.K. markets closed, while concerns about rising interest rates, slowing growth and still-high inflation limited equity-market gains.

Energy stocks were among the biggest risers due to higher crude oil prices.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures gained Tuesday after the news from China.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.7%. Contracts tied to the technology-focused Nasdaq-100 rose 0.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 3.745%, from 3.746% Friday.

Forex:

The dollar fell, pressured by a boost to risk appetite from China news.

It stayed well within its recent tight trading range against a basket of currencies as activity is scant due to the year-end holidays.

Energy:

Oil prices traded 0.5% higher.

Beijing's move is the latest step in its efforts to reopen the Chinese economy following years of lockdown and is giving a fillip to oil demand hopes.

"We believe that the reopening in China (the world's second-largest consumer) should help offset weaker demand in the U.S. and Europe," SPI Asset Management said.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Air Base Kills Three, Moscow Says

LVIV, Ukraine-Three Russian service members were killed during a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian military air base, Moscow said, the latest apparent demonstration of Kyiv's ability to strike military targets inside Russia.

The strike at the Engels air base in Saratov region, a hub for Russia's strategic bombers, is the second this month. Although small, it still offered a reminder to Moscow that even forces deep inside its territory can be hit, forcing the Kremlin to redirect resources and leaders' attention.

Russia's Gas Production, Exports Shrink Under Sanctions Pressure

MOSCOW-Russia's natural-gas production will fall by 12% this year and its exports will decline by about a quarter, a high-ranking Russian official said Monday in a sign of international pressure on the country's energy market due to sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russia's state news agency TASS that the drop in gas production compared with last year was largely due to the closure of export infrastructure. Most of Russia's natural-gas exports are via pipeline, primarily to Europe.

Suspect in Paris Kurdish Center Killings Faces Hate-Crime Charges

PARIS-French prosecutors are pressing preliminary charges including murder as a hate crime-but not terrorism-against the suspect in Friday's attack at a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital that killed three people and injured three others.

The suspected gunman in the attack, a 69-year-old Frenchman, also faces preliminary charges of attempted murder as a hate crime and acquiring and carrying prohibited firearms, and will be jailed pending a potential trial, said French prosecutors.

Rising Power Prices in Europe Are Making EV Ownership More Expensive

BERLIN-Rocketing electricity prices are increasing the cost of driving electric vehicles in Europe, in some cases making them more expensive to run than gas-powered models-a change that could threaten the continent's electric transition.

Electricity prices have soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in some cases eliminating the cost advantage at the pump that EVs have enjoyed. In some cases, the cost difference between driving both types of cars 100 miles has become negligible. In others, EVs have become more expensive to fuel than equivalent gasoline-powered cars.

GLOBAL NEWS

China Pledges More Support for Covid-Hit Service Sector

China's banking and insurance regulator said Tuesday that it would ramp up financial support for businesses in the service sector that had been hammered by Covid-19 outbreaks, in addition to efforts to stimulate domestic consumption.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said it would strengthen efforts to help companies overcome financial difficulties, including those in the catering and tourism sectors, with priority given to small and private businesses.

China to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Rise

BEIJING-Chinese health authorities plan to lift Covid-19 quarantine requirements on international arrivals early next month, taking one of the country's biggest steps to ease restrictions since the pandemic began even as case numbers remain high.

China has maintained among the world's most restrictive coronavirus lockdown measures, slowing its economy significantly and sparking anger. Following waves of protests this fall, authorities abruptly abandoned the country's stringent zero-Covid-19 strategy early this month.

China Revises Its 2021 GDP Growth Up to 8.4%

China has revised the country's economic growth in 2021 up to 8.4% from the 8.1% reported in January, raising the comparison base for China's GDP expansion this year.

China's GDP reached 114.9 trillion yuan (US$16.5 trillion) in 2021, CNY556.7 billion higher than what was calculated in January, the National Statistics Bureau said Tuesday.

China Industrial Profit Fell in First 11 Months

China's industrial profit fell at a faster rate in the first 11 months of the year compared with the first 10 months, official data showed Tuesday, as renewed Covid-19 flare-ups weighed on the country's business activities.

Industrial profit fell 3.6% from a year earlier in the January to November period, widening from a 3% drop recorded in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Japan to Require Covid-19 Tests for Chinese Visitors

TOKYO-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that travelers entering Japan from China will be required to take a Covid-19 test and those testing positive will be quarantined for seven days.

Mr. Kishida said it is an emergency move in response to the explosion of Covid-19 infections in China. The action, which takes effect Friday, means Chinese travelers will face tighter restrictions than visitors from many other countries who need only proof of vaccination to enter Japan.

Taiwan to Extend Mandatory Military Service

Taiwan has decided to extend mandatory military service for male citizens, a one-time political taboo that morphed into an imperative in the face of growing Chinese aggression and intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing.

Conscription will increase to a full year from the current four months starting in 2024, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday.

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak Given Special Pardon

SEOUL-South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned former President Lee Myung-bak, setting the disgraced leader free from his 17-year prison sentence for bribery and embezzlement.

Mr. Yoon granted special pardons to 1,373 people on Tuesday. The most high-profile beneficiary was the 81-year-old Mr. Lee, who has been serving his prison term since October 2020. His prison sentence was suspended in June due to ill health. Mr. Lee has regularly received outside hospital treatment for health problems including diabetes.

