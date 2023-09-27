MARKET WRAPS

European shares traded slightly higher on Wednesday, as uncertainty lingered about whether or not interest rates have peaked.

Risk appetite was still being weighed down by a combination of concerns, including a hawkish Federal Reserve, threats of a U.S. government shutdown and weak data, SEB said.

As both new home sales and consumer confidence in the U.S. weakened more than expected, investors will be closely watching the durable goods orders due later in search of more signs of weakness.

Stocks to Watch

Airbus is now expected to deliver 48 planes to customers this month, UBS said, their second downward revision for September deliveries. Read more .

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged higher, while 10-year Treasury yields fell but held above 4.5%.

"It's fair to say that the mood is wary," Rabobank said.

"Let's hope the data can continue to surprise on the upside. But for now, it seems the beatings will continue until morale improves."

Stocks to Watch

https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://Amazon.com__;!!F0Stn7g!DFZMXg3KmnIxmi_lHz6E4YXq7le20eoj7GQnxvY9TGzDS3fQE3zk6W-xj0Lny0L6nVURSo5SaSFl0QYrmIN5IzUJW3tdJSvjubljtPqCDvY$ rose 0.3% in premarket trading after slumping 4% on Wednesday after the FTC said it was suing the company.

Costco Wholesale reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates but the stock fell 2.1% in premarket trading after it failed to provide an update on a potential increase in membership fees, a move that many on Wall Street believe is overdue.

Forex:

The dollar extended gains, hitting another ten-month high against a basket of currencies, helped as investor worries over a potential government shutdown lifted safe-haven assets, Swissquote Bank said.

"Investors continue to dump stocks and buy dollars on looming uncertainty regarding whether the government will be shut in three days."

There is progress regarding a six-week short-term funding deal, but getting an approval from the Senate will be a challenge, Swissquote added.

Bonds:

Italian government bonds underperformed their eurozone peers ahead of the expected presentation by the government of the new macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts, with an expected upward revision to the budget deficit for this year and next, UniCredit Research said.

"Focus in the eurozone government bond universe today will be on Italy, where the government is likely to present its new macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts."

Energy:

Oil prices were rising, as worries over supply, stemming from Saudi-led production cuts, provided support to energy markets.

"The likelihood of $100 a barrel has certainly increased following Saudi Arabia and Russia's decision to extend cuts to oil production and exports earlier this month," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

Both OPEC and the IEA forecast of deficits should mean prices are well supported, with the only major caveat being worries over global economic growth, it added.

"We continue to believe though that global growth concerns will weigh more materially on global oil demand when labor markets loosen."

Metals:

Base metals and gold struggled for momentum in early trading, as worries over demand and higher inflation kept prices capped.

"Tepid demand has led to a significant increase in exchange inventories, " ING said.

"LME copper inventories increased to a fresh one-year high of 164,000 tons with inflows of around 110,000 tons since mid-July," it said, noting that net longs for copper in London have fallen to a three-month low amid weak demand in China.

H&M 3Q Earnings Beat Forecasts But Hot Weather Hit September Sales

Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as its focus on profitability and inventory efficiency saw strong cash flow and profit development, but it cautioned that the start to the autumn season has been delayed by unusually warm weather in Europe.

The fashion retailer posted on Wednesday a net profit of 3.33 billion Swedish kronor ($302.9 million) for the quarter to Aug. 31 compared with SEK531 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected SEK3.23 billion.

German Consumer Confidence for October Dips Further

Consumer confidence in Germany weakened for the second consecutive month in data for October, as consumers prioritized more savings over spending amid a gloomy economic picture.

Germany's forward-looking consumer-sentiment index forecasts confidence to fall to minus 26.5 in October, from minus 25.6 in September, according to data from market-research group GfK published Wednesday.

Old Mutual 1H Headline Earnings Rose as Rising Sales Benefited From Improved Productivity

Old Mutual said adjusted headline earnings for the first half rose as sales grew 14% on improved productivity levels, and that as customer disposable income remained under pressure this has led to a rise in disinvestments on savings and investments.

The pan-African financial-services group said Wednesday that the slow postpandemic economic recovery, high inflation and borrowing costs continue to exacerbate pressure on customer's income in its Africa regions.

UK's Rosebank Oil Field Gets Green Light

An oil field northwest of Shetland, off the coast of Scotland, has been given the go-ahead to start pumping oil and gas, despite concerns from environmental groups about starting new fossil-fuel projects.

The Rosebank oil field was given the green light by the North Sea Transition Authority on Wednesday for owners Equinor and Ithaca Energy to start drilling, though this is not expected to start until the second quarter of 2025 with production expected between 2026 and 2027. London-listed Ithaca said the parties will jointly invest $3.8 billion in the field, with Equinor owning 80% of the project, and the remaining owned by Ithaca.

GLOBAL NEWS

The Stock Market Has an Earnings Problem

Wall Street's forecasts of corporate earnings are likely to fall, sending the stock market in the same direction.

The numbers show that while analysts have been upbeat regarding profits, sentiment is beginning to shift. Two different ways of looking at the data underscore the recent level of optimism.

Chinese Central Bank Vows to Step Up Policy Support

China's central bank said Wednesday that it would step up policy support for the Chinese economy, which it said faces severe external challenges and weakening domestic demand.

The People's Bank of China said it would make monetary policy "precise and forceful" in order to expand demand and boost confidence, according to a statement released after the central bank's third-quarter monetary policy meeting held Monday.

China Has Second Thoughts About Controlling Prices in Its Multi Trillion-Dollar Housing Market

HONG KONG-China's gigantic real estate bubble has popped, but despite the market's prolonged downturn, prices still haven't fallen much.

In part, that is because of price controls which many Chinese cities imposed on housing over the past two years to keep values stable. Now China is starting to loosen the rules-with unpredictable consequences.

Senators Unveil Bipartisan Funding Deal to Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON-The Senate moved ahead Tuesday with its own approach to averting a partial government shutdown, advancing legislation that would extend funding through Nov. 17 while also providing about $6 billion apiece for Ukraine and for disaster relief.

The Senate proposal-the only bipartisan approach currently being pursued by congressional leaders-sets up a showdown with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican wants to extend government funding but on the condition that Congress also enact strict border-security measures and exclude any new support for Kyiv to keep his conference united.

New York Judge Rules Trump Committed Fraud in Valuing Assets

A New York judge on Tuesday found that Donald Trump and his family business committed fraud by making false and misleading valuations on much of his real-estate empire and ordered the cancellation of legal certificates that have allowed the Trumps to do business in the state.

The ruling handed a significant early victory to state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, on part of her civil-fraud case against Trump, which is set to go to trial next week. She sued the former president last year and has accused Trump in court filings of inflating his annual net worth by as much as $3.6 billion between 2011 and 2021 by falsely valuing his properties.

