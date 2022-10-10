European Midday Briefing: Risk-Off Mood Dominates in Europe

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks extended losses on Monday as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will press ahead with aggressive interest rate rises.

Expectations the Fed will deliver another 75 basis points rate rise on November 2 is "all but nailed on" after Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter said.

With higher rates eroding projected company valuations, "further tests of investors' mettle" follow later this week, particularly U.S. inflation data on Thursday and U.S. retail sales on Friday, Hunter said.

Stocks to Watch:

Accelleron's ability to deliver on its medium-term targets ought to drive investor sentiment, Deutsche Bank said, initiating coverage with a buy rating and a CHF22 price target.

As a newly listed company, the market may be skeptical initially and is being overly pessimistic in pricing in zero long-term growth, Deutsche Bank said.

The company makes turbochargers for large engines and while market and revenue growth rates are modest, turbochargers will remain an investment option in the future, Deutsche Bank said, adding that Accelleron has highly defensive service revenues.

Economic Insight:

Norwegian CPI-ATE inflation beat expectations in September, rising to 5.3% from 4.7% year-on-year, which was 0.3 percentage points above the consensus estimate and increases prospects of a 50 basis-point interest-rate rise next month, SEB said.

"This is the highest inflation rate ever recorded, and the acceleration in September appears broad-based."

The data imply that CPI-ATE has already reached the level that Norges Bank had expected would represent the peak in the first quarter of 2023, SEB said.

Combined with higher-than-expected mainland GDP, this supports the market's pricing and implies a high likelihood of a 50 basis points hike on Nov. 3, SEB said.

U.S. Markets:

U.S. stocks are poised to fall as investors await data on consumer prices and big bank earnings later in the week to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

It's Columbus Day, but the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will keep regular hours, while the bond market will be closed for the holiday.

Forex:

The dollar made minor gains, supported by expectations for further substantial interest rate rises by the Fed after Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls report.

With the Columbus Day holiday in the U.S. Monday, currencies "might take a rest" but this week's economic calendar looks "tough" with the focus on data again including producer prices and consumer prices, Unicredit Research said.

"The USD might find further support as U.S. price data are unlikely to signal a significant deceleration in inflation, mainly due to core inflation remaining high."

---

Sterling was higher after the Bank of England said it would implement further measures to support an orderly end to its emergency bond-buying program.

The BOE announced the program last month after the government's package of debt-funded tax cuts sparked turmoil in the bond market and sent sterling to a record low of $1.0349.

The program will end Oct. 14 as planned but the BOE will boost the size of daily auctions and launch a Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility to ease liquidity pressures facing banks' client liability-driven investment funds.

RBC Capital Markets said sterling could fall as speeches by BOE officials this week could prompt markets to scale back expectations of interest-rate rises while the BOE's emergency bond-buying program ends on Friday.

"Current pricing implies close to 100 basis points of hikes at each of the next three Monetary Policy Committee meetings," RBC said. While that "seems fair" for November's meeting, BOE speakers are unlikely to endorse longer-term pricing.

RBC advises targeting 0.9100 in EUR/GBP, with a stop loss at 0.8660. It said EUR/GBP is uncorrelated to risk appetite, which is desirable given equity volatility and looming third-quarter earnings.

Bonds:

Gilt yields rose, shrugging off a BOE announcement that it was prepared to buy larger amounts of long-dated government bonds under its emergency program, as concerns remained about what will happen when the support package ends on Oct. 14, Interactive Investor said.

Read: Bank of England Offers Further Support for Pension Funds Amid Crisis

---

Government bonds could get support from risk-off sentiment, but markets remain vulnerable as central bank comments--expressing determination in the fight against inflation--look set to continue, Commerzbank said,

Relief is unlikely to come from U.S. CPI data due this week. "A marginally softer headline figure should be cold comfort at levels above 8% and core inflation possibly rising to a new record high," Commerzbank said.

Barclays said Eurozone bond yields continue to face upside risks, given little sign of a dovish pivot by central banks on either side of the Atlantic.

Barclays said it finds the European Central Bank's pivot to a more hawkish stance maintaining momentum. "In this context, we view more aggressive ECB pricing as the path of least resistance from here, especially with inflation having pushed into double-digit territory."

Further upside risk to yields comes from a supply-demand standpoint, Barclays added.

---

Greek government bonds were unchanged after Fitch affirmed the country's credit rating at 'BB' with a positive outlook.

While Greece's per-capita income far exceeds the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians, and its governance scores and human development indicators are among the highest of sub-investment grade peers, these strengths are set against the legacies of the sovereign debt crisis, Fitch said.

Energy:

Oil prices ticked lower as investors looked ahead to key releases this week, including U.S. CPI data and the Fed's latest meeting minutes.

Metals:

Gold and base metals were mixed with sentiment about a macroeconomic recovery wavering, and as attention this week is focused on U.S. consumer price data, Deutsche Bank said.

"The potential for Thursday to dominate the next few weeks of trading is high," Deutsche Bank said, noting that major data releases such as CPI have led trading behavior over the last few months and are likely to cement or pivot Fed policy.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Bank of England Offers Further Support for Pension Funds Amid Crisis

LONDON-The Bank of England offered to buy long-dated U.K. government bonds in larger amounts and said it would provide continuing support to pension funds that have been at the heart of the U.K.'s bond-market crisis.

On Sept. 28 the U.K.'s central bank launched a series of auctions in which it offered to buy GBP5 billion of long-dated gilts, as U.K. government bonds are known, equivalent to $5.5 billion. The program was aimed to stanch the damage from a furious selloff in U.K. government debt over previous days in the aftermath of a surprise package of tax cuts announced by the government.

Renault, Nissan Confirm Talks for Potential Investment in Renault's Electric-Vehicle Unit

Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that they are in discussions around initiatives concerning their partnership.

Under discussion is the possibility of an investment by Japanese car maker Nissan into Renault's new electric-vehicle entity, they said.

Russia Unleashes Biggest Missile Barrage Across Ukraine in Months

KYIV, Ukraine-Russia bombarded Ukraine with a series of strikes on cities across the country including for the first time in months the capital, after President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a "terrorist attack" on a critical bridge connecting Russia's mainland to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Blasts were also heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and in the western city of Lviv, which has remained relatively insulated from the war raging in the east. The strikes in Kyiv were the most central to hit the capital since Russia invaded in February.

BAE, U.S. in Talks to Restart M777 Howitzer Production After Ukraine Success

British arms maker BAE Systems PLC said it was considering restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun's performance on Ukrainian battlefields revives interest in the weapon.

BAE said several countries had expressed an interest in buying M777s, production of which is currently being wound down. The inquiries come after Ukrainian forces have been using the artillery piece to deadly effect against Russian troops in recent months.

As Europe Caps Energy Bills, the Merits of Price Controls Get Another Look

The highest inflation in decades and the steep drop in Russian natural gas exports to Europe have pushed a growing number of governments to experiment with ways to control energy prices. The plans will test the economic wisdom that price controls distort markets and create supply shortages.

In the U.K., the new government is planning to cap household energy costs and pay utilities the difference between the cap and market prices, and Germany is working up plans to cap the cost of electricity and natural gas. The European Union has approved both a plan to claw back some energy companies' profits and redistribute them to consumers, and it is also exploring the creation of a cap on the price of natural gas across the bloc. The U.S. is leading an effort with its allies to cap the global sales price of Russian oil, while a United Nations agency last week called for policy makers to opt for price caps and windfall taxes to fight inflation.

Solar Rollout Rouses Resistance in Europe's Countryside

PARIS-Europe's plans for a massive expansion of solar power are hitting an obstacle on the ground: regulations that preserve green space on the densely-populated continent and aim to protect the heritage of the countryside.

