European Midday Briefing : Stock Losses Continue -2

The South Africa-based conglomerate said that revenue from continuing operations for the nine months ended June 30 rose to 7.76 billion euros ($7.73 billion) compared with EUR6.92 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Violent Clashes in Libya Reignite Fears of Civil War

Clashes in Libya's capital killed more than two dozen people over the weekend, the deadliest fighting the war-torn country has experienced in more than two years as rival political factions vie for control of the oil-rich nation.

According to Tripoli's health ministry, 32 people were killed and 159 were injured. Firing by armed groups damaged several government and residential buildings.

Russia Moves to Reinforce Its Stalled Assault on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-Russia is moving to significantly bolster its forces in Ukraine as its campaign to secure territory in the country's east and south stalls ahead of planned plebiscites on annexation by Russia.

A series of volunteer battalions formed in recent weeks across Russia is preparing to deploy to Ukraine, officials and military analysts say, including a major new ground-forces formation called the 3rd Army Corps intended to shore up a new offensive in eastern Ukraine and reinforce troops holding off a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south.

Ukraine Grain Exports Surpass One Million Tons Under U.N. Deal

KYIV, Ukraine-Exports of grain from Ukraine's southern ports have surpassed one million metric tons under a United Nations-brokered deal with Russia that has held up for nearly one month even as hostilities rage elsewhere in the country.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. signed the grain agreement in July following months of diplomacy aimed at enabling the passage of ships through the Black Sea to alleviate a global hunger crisis.

GLOBAL NEWS

Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles

Investors are stepping up bets on a market downturn, a sign of waning sentiment that analysts say could presage a return to the volatile trading of the first half of 2022.

Net short positions against S&P 500 futures have grown in the past couple months, reaching levels not seen in two years. That means traders are increasing their bets that the index will fall, or at least hedging against that risk. Meanwhile, short interest has picked up in the fund tracking popular technology shares, whose recent declines have signaled that a strong summer rally is stalling out.

A Different Take on the U.S. Economy: Maybe It Isn't Really Shrinking

When the Commerce Department reported last month that U.S. economic output contracted for two consecutive quarters during the first half of the year, it raised fears the U.S. might be in recession, defined in a popular rule of thumb as two negative quarters of growth. New data sends a different message: rather than in recession, the economy might be in something closer to a stall.

Economic output can be measured two different ways: gross domestic product, or gross domestic income. For every dollar an individual spends to buy some good or service-a restaurant meal, a car, a doctor's visit-another individual earns a dollar of income to make and deliver that good or service. GDP captures the spending side of these transactions, GDI the income side.

Powell Says Fed Must Show Resolve in Fighting Inflation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.-The Federal Reserve must continue raising interest rates and hold them at a higher level until it is confident inflation is under control even if unemployment rises, Chairman Jerome Powell said at a central bank retreat.

Mr. Powell's widely anticipated speech Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and academics pushed back against recent expectations by some investors that the Fed might quickly retreat from restraining growth next year. "We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," he said.

Glynn's Take: RBA to Deliver More Rates Pain as Economy Continues to Boil

SYDNEY-Interest rates in Australia are rising at their fastest pace in a generation but cooling the economy and prices could be a bigger task than anticipated.

Things remain red hot around hiring, consumer spending, and more recently, even the temperature around wages growth has risen.

China's Industrial Profit Falls on Covid-19 Measures, Bad Weather

China's industrial profit dropped in the first seven months of the year, reversing a year-on-year increase in the first half of the year, as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and bad weather weighed on the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial profit dropped 1.1% from a year earlier in the January-to-July period, offsetting a 1% increase reported in the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

U.S. Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait for First Time Since Nancy Pelosi's Visit

HONG KONG-Two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, U.S. and Taiwan defense officials said Sunday, the first such activity publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August.

The voyage "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said. "The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows."

Republicans Still Favored to Win Back House Control but Outlook Tightens

Republicans remain the favorites to win control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, but Democrats, who for over a year have braced for large losses, are finishing the summer in a stronger position than where they started.

Public polling and recent election results are prompting Democrats, nonpartisan election observers and some Republicans to expect a more competitive battle this fall. Republicans need just a handful of seat pickups to take over the House, which Democrats currently control 220-211 with four vacancies.

Progressives Cheer Biden's Plan to Ease Student-Loan Burden Amid Pushback

WASHINGTON-Progressive Democrats sought to shore up support for President Biden's student-debt relief plan on Sunday after critics cast it as unfair, potentially inflationary and unlikely to solve the problem of soaring college-education costs.

Mr. Biden's plan to reduce or eliminate student-loan debt for up to 43 million people has proved divisive, which could cloud Democrats' outlook for the midterm elections just as the party's hopes are brightening. Some economists and moderate Democrats have joined Republicans in attacking the plan, which could cost $605 billion over a decade, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

Latest Covid Boosters Are Set to Roll Out Before Human Testing Is Completed

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize new Covid-19 booster shots this week without a staple of its normal decision-making process: data from a study showing whether the shots were safe and worked in humans.

The shots, modified to target the latest versions of the Omicron variant, won't have finished testing in humans when the FDA makes its decisions.

Pakistan Says It Has Secured Financing Needed for IMF Bailout

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan-Pakistan's government in recent weeks has tied up at least $37 billion in international loans and investments, officials said, pulling the country away from the kind of financial collapse seen in Sri Lanka.

The board of the International Monetary Fund is scheduled to meet Monday to consider a bailout deal worked out between IMF staff and Islamabad, under which the lender will provide $4 billion over the remainder of the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

