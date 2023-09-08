President Biden is expected to arrive Friday for the summit of the Group of 20, made up of 19 economically advanced and developing nations and the European Union. Ahead of the trip, Indian and U.S. officials stressed they would focus on climate change and economic issues, with Biden aides promising to press for changes to international financial institutions to better serve developing countries.

Peter Navarro Convicted of Contempt for Refusing to Speak to Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON-A jury on Thursday quickly convicted former President Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, of contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, deliberating for about four hours before returning the guilty verdict.

Navarro stood at the edge of the courtroom with his arms crossed when the jury foreperson read the verdict on the two charges.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 0528ET