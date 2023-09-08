MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

Stocks in Europe were in the red on Friday after giving up modest opening gains.

Traders initially focused on some calming comments from Federal Reserve officials but a jump in European gas prices, as LNG workers in Australia began a series of strikes, reignited inflation fears.

Stocks to Watch

Anglo American's copper asset profile will see it provide the highest copper exposure among diversified miners over the next few years, RBC Capital Markets said. "We calculate that Anglo American will generate 42% of its free cash flow in 2024 from copper vs. peers sub 20%," RBC said, which rates the stock outperform. Read more .

Infineon and STMicroelectronics are calling for growth in 2024 driven by the auto end-market, Citi said, after hosting executives from the two groups at its Global Tech Conference. "We remain bullish on both ST and Infineon with our 2024 revenue forecasts ahead of consensus." Read more .

Mercedes-Benz and BMW both exhibit strengths right now, but Mercedes-Benz is the better buy due to its relatively lower valuation, Berenberg said. Mercedes-Benz's price-to-earnings ratio is valued at 4.9 times its forecast earnings for 2024, while BMW's rests at 5.8 times, giving Mercedes-Benz the edge. Read more .

Read Renault, Stellantis Stocks Are a Bargain Right Now

Read SAP Sees AI as Means to Exceed Midterm Targets, Citi Says

Economic Insight

Industrial production in France and Spain offers some cheer for the eurozone economy, Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Output in the two countries rebounded in July after slipping backward in June. This points to a resilient third quarter if the trend continues, though the outlook is less encouraging for Spain.

But taken together, the better production paints a somewhat more positive picture of eurozone industry following disappointing figures for Germany, Pantheon said.

Read French Production Set to Darken After Brighter July

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures and Treasury notes rose, following a downbeat trading day on Thursday.

Apple will remain in focus, with the stock having shed nearly $190 billion in market value over the last two days.

There aren't any major economic or corporate releases set for Friday, with the highlight being a speech from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is speaking before then, and the quarterly financial accounts of the U.S. will be released later in the U.S. session.

Follow WSJ markets coverage here .

Forex:

The euro traded firmer against the dollar, extending Thursday's gains.

Statements by European Central Bank speakers on Thursday had little impact on the euro, while the tenor of Fed speakers, indicating that the Fed will probably leave the federal funds rate in the current range of 5.25%-5.50%, "provided the euro some lift," DZ Bank Research said.

Read Euro Rate Curves Seen Steepening Once There Is Clarity on End of ECB Rate Rises

ECB Pendulum Could Swing in Favor of Final Rate Rise, KfW Says

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields were lower but the 10-year German Bund yield remains close to the 2.60% level, above which Commerzbank Research believes it is a buying opportunity.

It is telling that the recovery in Bunds took place while the odds of an interest-rate rise by the ECB next week inched up, it added.

"This underscores that the impact from the actual rate decision could stay confined to the very front end with the ECB choosing between a hawkish pause and dovish hike," Commerzbank said.

Institutional investors' demand for gilts is likely to rise as inflation expectations ease and the direction of rate decisions by the Bank of England becomes clearer, Mizuho said.

Gilts continue to outperform their U.S. and European counterparts as this week's economic data showed signs that U.K. inflation was easing and the labor market softening.

Read Italy Expected to Announce Launch of New Seven-Year BTP

Energy:

Oil prices edged lower but remained on course for a second weekly gain after Saudi Arabia and Russia rolled over their supply curbs.

Saudi Arabia's extension of its one million barrel-a-day supply cut until the end of the year should prompt a deficit of more than 1.5 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter of the year, UBS said.

That, coupled with falling inventories, should push Brent price to $95 a barrel by the end of the year, UBS said.

European natural gas prices rose after workers at two LNG facilities in Australia began strike action.

Nonetheless, they remain close to their lows of recent weeks as concerns about the impending strikes have made the market highly volatile.

The action, taken by an alliance of unions at two Chevron facilities in Australia, was planned to start on Thursday but was delayed for talks to continue.

Read more .

Metals:

Base metals were lower, adding to across the board weekly losses, with data suggesting a sluggish Chinese economy continuing to weigh on hopes for demand.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Will the ECB hike rates or not? Decision set to be cliff hanger as eurozone sentiment indicators deteriorate

Central bankers love to steer the market, but the messages coming from European Central Bank officials on what they will do on Thursday are anything but crystal clear.

Swaps trading imply a roughly one-in-three chance the ECB will hike interest rates next week from the deposit rate's current 3.75%. That's as the central bank has to balance inflation still uncomfortably high, at 5.3% year-over-year for both the headline and for core, with survey data showing the economy weakening, if not unravelling.

German Inflation Eased Marginally in August, Confirming Prior Estimates - Update

German inflation fell slightly in August, with the key core rate holding steady, confirming prior estimates at a rate the European Central Bank could consider too high to ignore when deciding whether to raise rates next week.

Consumer prices were 6.1% higher in August than the same month a year earlier, compared with 6.2% in July, measured by national standards, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Friday.

Economic Data Lead Markets and Governments Astray

Investors are often wildly overconfident about what's going to happen. They hope for new technologies that push stock prices to extreme highs or for stories of impending doom that drive them to extreme lows. But even wise investors are prone to buying into narratives about the current state of the economy that turn out to be deeply flawed.

Revisions to economic data are widespread and normal. But occasionally the revisions are so big that they upend our shared understanding of what's going on.

French Industry Recovered in July, Surpassing Expectations

French industrial production rebounded unexpectedly in July, pointing to relative robustness in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Industrial output-comprising output in manufacturing, energy and construction-increased 0.8% in July after slipping backwards the previous month, according to data published Friday by Insee, the national statistics agency. Production had been expected to continue to slip slightly in July, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the release.

Berkeley Backs Near-term Profit Outlook; Early FY 2024 Underlying Reservations Fall

Berkeley Group Holdings said it remains on track to meet financial guidance for fiscal 2024 and 2025, though underlying private reservations in early fiscal 2024 fell.

The FTSE 100 company Friday backed its guidance and said it was committed to maintaining a combined pretax profit of at least 1.05 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) across the next two fiscal years, slightly weighted toward the year ending April 30, 2024.

GLOBAL NEWS

Fed's Williams says monetary policy is in a 'good place,' recession talk 'has vanished'

New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday sounded content with the current level of interest rates, but said he will be watching data closely to make sure the level of rates is high enough to keep inflation moving down.

"We've done a lot," Williams said during a discussion at a conference sponsored by Bloomberg News.

Japan's Economy Grew at Slower Pace Than Initially Estimated

TOKYO-Japan's economy expanded at a slower pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter due to weaker-than-expected capital spending, revised government data showed Friday.

The world's third-largest economy after the U.S. and China grew 4.8% on an annualized basis in the second quarter, compared with the 6% expansion recorded in the preliminary estimate released in mid-August.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Cancels Friday Trading Due to Bad Weather

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange canceled all trading Friday after the city's meteorological authority extended an extreme weather alert warning.

Trading in securities and derivatives markets, as well as after-hours trading sessions have all been canceled, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said in a statement around midday.

Chicago Fed's Goolsbee suggests central bank is almost done raising rates

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday suggested the Fed is almost done raising interest rates.

"We are very rapidly approaching the time when our argument is not going to be about how high should the rates go," Goolsbee said, in an interview on NPR's Marketplace radio program. "It's going to be an argument of how long do we need to keep the rates at this position before we're sure that we're on the path back to the target" of 2% inflation.

India Hosts G-20 Summit in Shadow of Geopolitical Rivalries

Deepening global rivalries will overshadow this week's gathering of the world's largest economies in India, as the leaders of China and Russia stay home and the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties to India as a counter to Beijing.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 0528ET