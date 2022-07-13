European Midday Briefing : Stocks Fall, Euro Eyed as Caution Dominates Ahead of US CPI

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European shares fell Wednesday, with all eyes on the U.S. June inflation report that could show stubborn price pressures forcing a faster pace of rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

Investors also remain gloomy about the outlook for the eurozone as the war in Ukraine threatens the continent's supplies of natural gas, a vital fuel for heating and power generation.

"Heading into CPI and earnings, after markets had climbed a wall of worry since mid-June, they [stocks] seem to be losing a bit of footing again over the last few days as fears of a recession dominate again, alongside fears of aggressive rate hikes by central banks, rising Covid cases in China and the prospect of Russia cutting off Europe's gas," said Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank.

Auto and insurance stocks led losses on the continent, with airline stocks--including British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines--coming under further pressure from the industry's travails in coping with a revival in air travel.

Stocks to Watch:

Western European insurers merit investor caution, Citi said, tweaking its recommendations on several sector players.

"Earnings, solvency and dividend yields are all resilient in the face of uncertainty, but we've lived through enough crises now to know investor sentiment towards balance sheet-heavy insurers can quickly go pear-shaped," the bank said. "Given this, we turn more cautious on the sector."

Citi has upgraded Hannover Re to buy from neutral and downgrades Sampo and Gjensidige to sell from neutral. It cut Aviva, Direct Line Insurance, Allianz and Tryg to neutral from buy.

"Top picks are AXA (adding to European Focus List), Zurich and Swiss Re. Deep-value buys include Scor, Prudential and Lancashire. Beazley remains in a sweet spot for structural growth."

Reinsurers Brace for Inflation Burdens, Higher Catastrophe Claims in 2Q

Zur Rose finds itself in a difficult position, Citi said, revising down its target price on the stock to CFH80 from CFH125. The German adoption of electronic prescriptions is taking time and, meanwhile, the online pharmacy is burning through cash.

The company needs to find a way to take pressure off of its balance sheet at the earliest opportunity in order to restore investor confidence that it can weather the rollout without hurting its growth prospects, Citi said. Compounding the issue is that volatile market conditions likely make it more costly for the company to raise capital, the bank said.

U.S. Markets:

Stocks futures inched higher as investors awaited the CPI report.

Remember that it was last month's much stronger-than-expected report that sparked a tumultuous market reaction that culminated in the Fed moving by 75bps at a single meeting for the first time since 1994, having previously only signalled a 50bps move. So any further surprises today could have a big impact," Deutsche Bank said.

Market anxiety is elevated ahead of the data. The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of expected S&P 500 volatility, was trading at 27.42, off recent highs but well above its long term average around 20.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.3 basis points to 2.953% as the risk aversion evident in stock futures encouraged flows into sovereign bonds.

Forex:

Sterling rose to its highest in seven weeks against the euro after data showed the U.K. economy grew 0.5% in May from the previous month, confounding expectations in a WSJ poll that it would stagnate.

The data was "very good relative to expectations and recent trends," Premier Miton Investors said. "Sterling should get a welcome boost and some confidence might be restored in the eyes of international investors given the issues in the U.K. at present."

EUR/SGD may fall to a fresh record low, based on technical charts, UOB said. The currency pair's weekly moving average convergence divergence indicator has turned negative and EUR/SGD continues to plumb new lows this week, with price movements suggesting further weakness is likely, the bank said. The 1.4000 level is likely to provide some support, followed by subsequent support at 1.3870, it said.

The dollar should rise if U.S. inflation data for June logs another rise, while a weaker-than-expected figure could prompt a "much-awaited pause in the dollar rally," Swissquote said.

A weaker number wouldn't stop the Federal Reserve from raising rates by 75 basis points this month but it could make some policy makers less inclined toward aggressive rate rises after that, it said. "A further rise in the U.S. consumer prices will certainly revive the Fed hawks today, push the U.S. dollar higher and equities lower."

Bonds:

Bond investors must be prepared for the fact that the interest rate rise cycle of the Fed and the European Central Bank could end sooner than initially expected by the market, in particular, if economic data deteriorate, St. Galler Kantonalbank Deutschland said.

"However, should government bond yields rise above the current level again, investors would do well to buy long-dated bonds," it said. The development of the high-yield segment should also be viewed positively, as the rise in interest rates and widening of spreads are making high-yield bonds attractive for investors again, the bank said.

Changes in sentiment are currently the primary driver of the government bond market, according to Metzler. Until not so long ago, worries about excessive inflation and too slow a response from central banks pushed bond yields higher, but now fears of an overreaction by central banks and a consequent slide into recession are driving bond yields lower, it said.

"Against this backdrop, we are currently observing a pronounced risk-off sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic with declining yields, in some cases massively falling share prices and a dollar that is triumphing as a safe haven."

Very high intraday volatility in German Bunds and Treasurys shows the fragility of the market, it said, adding that a calm-down isn't in sight near term.

"The already noticeable summer break will certainly not be the right period to expect stability," Metzler said. Inflation data from the U.S. and the eurozone remain key data to watch for markets, along with rate decisions by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve later this month, as well as the release of the ECB's planned anti-fragmentation tool, it said.

German 10-year Bund yields are likely to rise faster than 10-year Treasury yields on a one-year horizon, DWS said. "The rapid yield rise of 10-year Treasurys is not expected to continue this way," the German asset manager said, expecting long-dated U.S. bonds to yield 3.25% by the end of June 2023. German Bund yields, meanwhile, are expected to trade at markedly higher level in the medium term, after having recovered substantially against the background of increasing recession worries, it said. By June 2023, DWS forecasts 10-year Bund yields at 2.25%.

Energy:

Oil prices edged back up after sharp falls Tuesday prompted by concerns about flagging global growth and dwindling oil demand. Investors are growing nervous that slowing global growth and fresh Covid-19 risks in China would weigh on oil demand.

"It is recession fear that is affecting the outlook for oil demand and on top of that, we see fears of new lockdowns in China," ABN Amro said. "Any signals that these lockdowns will take longer will have a big impact on demand expectations."

Read: Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

U.K. natural gas prices surged as an outage at a Norwegian North Sea gas platform highlights how fragile European gas markets are to supply risks.

Prices rose 23% to GBP3.00 a therm. Equinor said Tuesday that it was working to resume production after a gas leak at the Sleipner field in the North Sea.

The outage was threatening the U.K.'s gas imports from Norway at a time when a heatwave in the country was bolstering demand for energy for air conditioners and gas supplies to continental Europe from Russia were constrained by a halt to the Nord Stream pipeline.

Metals:

Base metals were mixed in early European trading while gold was flat, with investors sitting tight ahead of U.S. consumer-price inflation data.

"It does feel a little worrying for markets whenever the main bullish flagbearers start treading with caution, and we are due for US CPI, PPI and mortgage data in the next 24 hours-- all of which are not expected to be good prints and inflation will likely still be reflected in those numbers," Marex said.

Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of easing as flagging economic growth weighs on demand for crude while sanctions on Russia are having less impact on oil production than expected, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

The Paris-based agency cut its forecasts for oil demand for this year and next. Historically high prices for a barrel of oil were putting off consumers while weakening global economic growth-itself a product of high inflation and central-bank policies-was undermining demand, it said in its closely watched monthly oil-market report.

UK Economy Rebounded in May

The U.K. economy rebounded in May after contracting in the previous month, although the pickup in activity was likely a one-off boost rather than an improvement in the country's underlying growth trend.

The U.K. gross domestic product increased 0.5% in May from the previous month, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the economy to stagnate on month.

German Inflation Rate Fell in June

Germany's annual rate of inflation fell in June, confirming the first estimate, as there was a respite because of temporary government interventions.

