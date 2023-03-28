United Utilities Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects its fiscal 2023 revenue and a performance-related payment to miss guidance.

The FTSE 100-listed water company said revenue for the year ending March 31 has been hurt by timing effects such as lower consumption, which will be recoverable in future years.

ProSiebenSat.1 to Focus Investments on Entertainment Business

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said Tuesday that it plans to focus investments on its entertainment business as it seeks to boost its Joyn streaming platform and increase the digital share of advertising revenue.

The German broadcaster said it will review acquisition opportunities and cooperate with industry peers to support its growth ambitions in entertainment. The company also said will seek to monetize its growing digital reach through new ad products.

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes to Step Down After Nearly a Decade in Role - Update

Diageo PLC on Tuesday said that Chief Executive Ivan Menezes will be retiring after nearly 10 years in the role and will be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Debra Crew.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka said Mr. Menezes will leave the board on June 30 and Ms. Crew will join on July 1.

Easter flight disruption set to hit U.K. passengers as Heathrow workers strike

British Airways cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Heathrow airport over the Easter holiday week due to upcoming strikes by airport staff.

Airport security workers part of Unite union voted to strike between March 31, and Easter Sunday, April 9, over issues with pay. Heathrow has offered a 10% pay rise after pandemic-induced pay freezes.

GLOBAL NEWS

Top Bank Regulators to Face Senate Questions Over SVB, Signature Collapses

Three top U.S. officials are likely to face pointed questions from lawmakers Tuesday about their oversight of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as well as their response when the banks collapsed.

The hearing is the first step on Capitol Hill in what could be a monthslong process probing how the two banks quickly failed and whether stricter supervision by financial regulators could have prevented their demise.

To Some Investors, Banks Look Like Bargains

A growing number of investors are betting on a rebound in the banking sector, wagering that regional lenders are in much better condition than many initially feared after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bank shares rallied Monday, while U.S. Treasury prices fell, after First Citizens Bancshares reached a deal with federal regulators to buy large pieces of Silicon Valley Bank. The run on SVB that started March 9 had sparked a rout in banks and a surge in demand for Treasurys, reflecting fears that trouble in the financial sector could hurt the broader economy.

For Chip Makers, a Choice Between the U.S. and China Looms

WASHINGTON-Semiconductor companies seeking federal grants under the Chips Act could face a tough decision: take Washington's help to expand in the U.S., or preserve their ability to expand in China.

The Biden administration last week proposed new rules detailing restrictions chip companies would face on operations in China and other countries of concern if the companies accept taxpayer funding.

Distress in Office Market Spreads to High-End Buildings

Defaults and vacancies are on the rise at high-end office buildings, in the latest sign that remote work and rising interest rates are spreading pain to more corners of the commercial real-estate market.

For much of the pandemic, buildings in central locations that feature modern amenities fared better than their less-pricey peers. Some even were able to increase rents while older, cheaper buildings saw surging vacancy rates and plummeting values. Now, these so-called class-A properties, whose rents generally fall into a city's top quartile, are increasingly coming under pressure.

U.S. and Japan Strike Deal on Minerals Used in Batteries for Electric Cars

WASHINGTON-The U.S. and Japan reached a trade agreement for minerals used in clean-energy technologies, a deal aimed at allowing Japan to meet sourcing requirements for new electric-vehicle subsidies in the U.S. and shifting energy supply chains away from China.

Under the deal, the U.S. and Japan agreed not to levy export duties on critical minerals they trade and coordinate labor standards in producing minerals, among other steps, according to a U.S. announcement. The pact builds on a limited trade accord the two countries reached in 2019, and they will review the minerals deal every two years to see if they should end or change it.

China Boosts Lending to Struggling Belt and Road Borrowers

SINGAPORE-China's emergency support for borrowers from its Belt and Road infrastructure program has ballooned as foreign governments struggle under heavy debts, highlighting the extent of Beijing's bad loan problem as it works to overhaul its overseas lending strategy.

The scale of China's often-opaque assistance to borrowers in distress means Beijing has effectively established a new system for international rescue lending that exists alongside the International Monetary Fund and other Western institutions, according to new research published by the World Bank.

Recession looks less likely for U.S., these economists say, but a 'slog' still lies ahead

Despite the recent turmoil in the bank sector, a recession is still not the most likely outcome for the U.S. economy over the next two years, analysts at the Peterson Institute for International Economics said Monday.

"The data has been more resilient than we thought it would be," said Karen Dynan, a professor of the practice of economics at Harvard University, at a briefing for reporters ahead of the formal release of their semi-annual forecast.

Wind-power industry predicts rapid growth in 2023, just in time for Biden's offshore push

An optimistic global report on the outlook for wind energy issued Monday bodes well for recent announcements in the U.S., which is pushing offshore to try to harness more green-energy replacements for coal, oil and gas.

The Brussels-based trade association Global Wind Energy Council in a report projected 680 gigawatts of new global onshore and offshore wind will be installed by 2027. That represents enough wind to power about 657 million homes annually.

Fed's Barr Calls Silicon Valley Bank a 'Textbook Case of Mismanagement'

WASHINGTON-The failure of Silicon Valley Bank demonstrates a "textbook case of mismanagement," the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator is expected to tell Senate lawmakers on Tuesday, while acknowledging there may have been shortcomings in the central bank's oversight.

"SVB failed because the bank's management did not effectively manage its interest-rate and liquidity risk, and the bank then suffered a devastating and unexpected run by its uninsured depositors," said Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chairman for supervision, in written testimony released by the central bank.

Kim Jong Un Says He Will Expand Production of Nuclear Material

SEOUL-North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for expanding the production of nuclear material to boost the country's arsenal exponentially, saying his weapons program was aimed at defending the country.

Photos released by North Korean state media on Tuesday showed Mr. Kim inspecting new tactical nuclear warheads, called "Hwasan-31," for the first time. Around 10 red and green nuclear warheads were displayed alongside short-range ballistic missiles and long-range cruise missiles. He also reviewed plans for a nuclear counterattack and was briefed on a nuclear-weapons management system called "Haekbangashoe," which means nuclear trigger, state media said.

No 'Social Policy' in Chips Act Rules, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Says

WASHINGTON-Republicans and Democrats are sparring over measures in the $53 billion Chips Act that the Biden administration says are needed to ensure the measure's success, but which Republicans say are an effort to pursue liberal social policies.

The Commerce Department has set rules for semiconductor companies seeking grants under the act that encourage the hiring of union workforces and economically disadvantaged individuals. Companies seeking more than $150 million must provide child care.

Republican-Led Panel Issues Subpoena to State Department for Afghanistan Dissent Cable

WASHINGTON-The Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a subpoena to the State Department for a 2021 dissent cable in which diplomats with the U.S. Embassy in Kabul called for a hastened evacuation and warned that the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital was imminent.

In a statement late Monday, committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R., Texas) said the panel made "multiple good faith attempts" to obtain the cable, adding "unfortunately, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has refused to provide the Dissent Cable and his response to the cable, forcing me to issue my first subpoena as chairman of this committee."

Trump Probe Places Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg in Spotlight

