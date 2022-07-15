European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain on Mild Fed -2

Across the EU, new car registrations--a reflection of sales--fell 15% for the month of June to 886,510 cars. This represents, in terms of volume, the lowest June figure on record since 1996, the ACEA said.

GLOBAL NEWS

Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Interest Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July

Federal Reserve officials are wrestling with how to set expectations for their policy meeting in two weeks after another scorching inflation report threatened to again upend their unusually precise guidance.

Fed governor Christopher Waller on Thursday pushed back against market expectations that the central bank would lift its benchmark federal-funds rate by a full percentage point at its July 26-27 gathering, even though he left the door open to such a move if economic data revealed stronger-than-expected demand.

China's Economy Records 0.4% Growth, Weakest Since Wuhan Lockdown

SINGAPORE-China recorded its weakest growth rate in more than two years, a measure of the costs imposed on the world's second-largest economy by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 0.4% annual rate in the April to June period, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That was the worst performance since the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic first erupted and the economy shrank 6.9% after the Central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan became the first city in the world to lock down to stem the spread of Covid-19. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast China's economy to grow 0.9%.

China's New-Home Prices Fell Further in June; Real-Estate Investment Kept Sliding in First Half

BEIJING--The decline in China's new-home prices widened in June as the embattled property sector continued to struggle to shrug off the impact of last year's regulatory crackdown, despite Beijing's supportive measures to counter plummeting home prices.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities fell 1.29% in June from a year earlier, compared with May's 0.79% decrease, according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on data released Friday by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

China PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while injecting fresh liquidity into the financial market.

The People's Bank of China held the interest rate of the one-year medium-term lending facility steady at 2.85% and the seven-day reverse repurchase agreement rate unchanged at 2.1%, according to a brief statement on its website.

Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Speaker Accepts President's Resignation

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Friday, raising hopes the political turmoil around who is in charge of the financially distressed country will inch closer to being resolved.

In a brief statement to reporters, the parliamentary speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, a Rajapaksa ally who has served as a conduit for communications from the president in recent days, said the resignation took effect Thursday, when Mr. Rajapaksa sent his resignation letter via email after arriving in Singapore.

Joe Manchin Won't Support Climate, Tax Measures in Economic Package

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), the pivotal vote in Democrats' efforts to pass a bill aimed at fighting climate change, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he wouldn't support an economic package that raises taxes or includes climate provisions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead, Mr. Manchin told Mr. Schumer on Thursday that he would only support a bill that includes provisions aimed at lowering the price of prescription drugs and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, according to one of the people.

U.S. Treasury: Agricultural, Medical Products Not Part of Russia Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday published a fact sheet that seeks to clarify its sanctions policy on Russia, saying that agricultural and medical products aren't targets.

Rising fuel, food and fertilizer costs, often attributed to the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions regimes, have roiled public finances and stirred public anger world-wide, particularly in developing countries.

