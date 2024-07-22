MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks made solid gains on Monday as investors considered the implications of Joe Biden's decision to bow out of the U.S. presidential race.

"It's hard to say markets have reacted much to the news so far," Deutsche Bank Research said.

Axi said markets are likely to react with both volatility and caution to the news and investors could seek shelter in safe havens.

Early polls show Kamala Harris as favorite to become the new Democrat nominee but Donald Trump is still expected to win November's presidential election, Swissquote Bank said.

"The Trump trade could lose some steam but will probably not get reversed if Harris doesn't make a material difference in the polls quickly."

However, expectations of interest-rate cuts will remain the driving force for market returns rather than election campaign news, according to Quilter Investors.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures and government bonds edged higher, with Biden's decision to quit the presidential race injecting even more uncertainty into the outlook for markets at an increasingly critical juncture.

"Biden stepping down is a whole new level of political uncertainty," Bolvin Wealth Management said. "This may be the catalyst for market volatility that is overdue."

The U.S. market's laggards have sprung to life recently, while technology stocks have stumbled.

For the rotation of market leadership to persist, many believe that results and forecasts from individual companies have to reinforce the view that smaller and more cyclical businesses are poised to perform.

Investors will look for clues this week in the quarterly reports of Alphabet and Tesla, along with nearly 300 companies in the small-cap Russell 2000.

Smaller companies have been partly buoyed by expectations for broad import tariffs under a Trump, Quilter Investors said.

Verizon is due to report early Monday and the key data comes at the end of the week, with second-quarter GDP data due on Thursday, and monthly PCE price index data coming on Friday.

Forex:

The dollar's reaction to Biden's announcement has been subdued so far, as it was partly expected and investors will probably want to see the effect of the decision in fresh polls, Unicredit Research said.

"Indeed, the dollar remains penalized at present by markets' continuing to price in intense easing by the Federal Reserve in the remainder of 2024."

DBS said traders were wrestling with how a Trump victory will influence the dollar.

Those favoring a stronger dollar argue that Trump's trade tariffs on China and tax-cut plans will drive inflation and interest rates higher in the U.S.

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, has called China the biggest threat to the U.S., and while Trump would welcome China to build cars in the U.S., he didn't like the dollar's strength--especially against the yen and yuan.

Sterling 's recent gains reflect sticky U.K. inflation, limited market pricing of Bank of England interest-rate cuts and a weaker dollar, but this strength might not last, ING said.

"We are still officially looking for three BOE rate cuts this year (versus two currently priced) and when the U.K. data allows it, we think sterling will come lower."

Bonds:

Eurozone fixed income markets will focus on business sentiment data this week, and input from U.S. indicators on Friday, Commerzbank Research said.

French, German and eurozone purchasing managers surveys are due for release on Wednesday, followed by the German Ifo business climate index on Thursday and U.S. PCE inflation data on Friday.

"The domestic focus will be on business sentiment, but we do not yet expect any clear signs of recovery from the PMIs or the Ifo."

Treasury yield curves could pause steepening for now while the news of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race is digested, ING said.

The yield curve steepened recently on rising odds of Trump winning the election, as his policies are considered inflationary.

Curve steepening was helped by prospects of U.S. interest-rate cuts, but it also reflected a rise in term premium, it added.

Energy:

Oil edged higher on a softer dollar.

Prices were also supported by prospects Federal Reserve will soon start cutting rates and China's unexpected decision to cut key rates in efforts to boost growth

"Disinflation and labor-market rebalancing are in place, which we expect will allow the Fed to begin its interest rate cutting cycle in September, " ANZ Research said.

Prices were also underpinned by wildfires in Canada, which are threatening about 400,000 barrels a day of oil production.

Metals:

Gold prices crept higher on safe-haven demand and a weaker dollar.

Biden's exit from the election race could, at the margin, be seen as a headwind for gold , Pepperstone said.

While TD Securities Advanced CTA Tracker indicates the likelihood for continued selling in coming sessions, U.S. politics, monetary policy and geopolitics suggest a further sustained sharp selloff in gold isn't "in the cards."

Phillip Nova said prices are likely to consolidate in the short-term, and the long-term outlook remained bullish .

EMEA HEADLINES

Vivendi Plans to List Canal+ in London, Havas in Amsterdam Under Split Project

Vivendi Group said it would list its Canal+ TV business in London and its Havas advertising unit in Amsterdam if a proposed break-up plan goes ahead.

The French media and communications company said Monday that a study into the split project showed it is feasible and identified the most suitable stock exchanges for each business.

Ryanair Lowers Pricing Outlook After Earnings Slip

Ryanair cut its outlook for second-quarter fares after earnings in the first three months of its fiscal year fell on lower ticket prices and a decline in passenger-generated revenue.

The Irish low-cost carrier said it made 360 million euros ($391.9 million) in net profit for the three months to the end of June compared with EUR663 million a year prior, on revenue that fell 1% to EUR3.63 billion.

Galp Beats Market Forecasts, Lifts Guidance Slightly

Galp slightly lifted its full-year earnings expectations after its upstream unit helped it beat market forecasts for the second quarter.

The Portuguese oil-and-gas producer on Monday reported second-quarter adjusted replacement-cost net profit of 299 million euros ($325.4 million), up from EUR258 million in the same quarter last year.

Vodafone Group Sells Further 10% Stake in Vantage Towers for $1.4 Billion

Vodafone Group sold a further 10% stake in Oak Holdings, the partnership that co-controls Vantage Towers, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.41 billion).

The U.K. telecommunications company said its stake was sold at EUR32 per share, the same price as the initial transaction announced in November 2022.

GLOBAL NEWS

China's Central Bank Unexpectedly Cuts Key Policy Rate to Support Economy

China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key policy rate to support the country's ailing economy, just days after a flurry of data showed that the lopsided recovery might have lost some steam.

The People's Bank of China reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate to 1.70% from 1.80%, saying it wanted to "step up financial support for the real economy."

Stock market faces crucial test: Can summer rally continue without Big Tech?

U.S. stocks are wobbling after a recent rally beyond Big Tech, with volatility up after investors dumped shares of giant companies that dominate the S&P 500 index in favor of other areas of the equities market.

The S&P 500 SPX fell Friday for a third straight day, closing at its lowest value since the start of July, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Harris Moves Fast to Win Support of Wealthy Democratic Donors

Kamala Harris and her allies sprang into action to consolidate support from big donors for her Sunday as President Biden announced his exit from the presidential race.

The vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff held a number of private conversations Sunday with wealthy individuals who have backed her political career in the past. The same day, Harris's team sent a document to donors and other supporters that said she is ready to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination and she is best positioned to unite the party and beat Donald Trump.

Biden Withdrawal Caps Weeks of Epic Political Turbulence

WASHINGTON-What a year these past few weeks have been. President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 campaign caps off a historically tumultuous stretch in American politics, as a series of unexpected events-from a presidential debate for the ages to a near-assassination-have shaken up the political landscape and thrust it into uncharted territory.

Until recently, the 2024 presidential election was shaping up as a snoozer of a rematch, with the same candidates who battled each other in 2020 ignoring the electorate's pleas for change and slogging joylessly toward a November grudge match. Now the aperture has been thrown open-and an utterly unpredictable new phase has begun.

