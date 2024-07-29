MARKET WRAPS

European stocks made solid gains again on Monday as investors braced for a flood of big U.S. tech earnings this week and key central bank meetings.

An interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve is set to take center stage, where policymakers could flag that cuts will begin as early as September, followed by the latest monthly U.S. jobs data.

In Europe, the focus turns to the U.K. where it is seen as a coin toss whether the Bank of England begins reducing rates or whether it waits. Elsewhere, provisional eurozone inflation data and European economic growth figures will cap a very big week ahead.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures were gaining to start a busy week that will bring more bluechip earnings, plus the Fed interest-rate decision.

McDonald's kicks off this week's earnings deluge later on Monday, with four of the Magnificent Seven- Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft -due to report in the coming days.

Forex:

The dollar fell as the market bets that the Fed will signal that it's getting closer to cutting interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday, although it's possible it will merely signal a rate cut in September, without pre-committing, Deutsche Bank said.

U.S. personal consumption expenditures data on Friday "reinforced a Fed-cut friendly market narrative, with the amount of rate cuts priced for the remainder of 2024 rising by 5.9bps [basis points] over the week to 68bps (+1.3bps on Friday)."

CBA said the dollar index is likely to test downside support at 103.95 early in the week, which is a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

Given the swap market is already pricing a 109% chance of a 25bp cut to the funds rate in September, the risk is it's perceived to be hawkish or less dovish, supporting the USD later in the week.

Sterling faces a hit from dire U.K. finances and a potential rate cut, according to Commerzbank. The BOE could cut rates on Thursday, although sterling's reaction will depend on how such a move is justified, it added.

"Given the persistence of core inflation, the BOE would probably have to sound quite cautious in order to keep the pound supported."

Several factors are behind the yen's comeback, including markets pricing in a Fed rate cut in September and a BOJ rate hike before the year's end, Moody's Analytics said. That would narrow the U.S.-Japan rate gap, aiding the yen and deterring speculation.

Bonds:

Upcoming economic data, heavy supply and monetary policy decisions due in the U.S., Japan and U.K. this week, all amid shaky summer market liquidity, could increase volatility in eurozone government bonds, Commerzbank said.

"Prospects of monetary policy easing after the summer combined with choppy risk sentiment are likely to remain the main supportive themes for the duration, led by the front-end."

Higher financing needs are expected to boost net T-bill issuance to $280 billion in the third quarter and $200 billion in the fourth quarter, BNP Paribas Markets said as it raised its deficit estimate for 2024 to $1.875 trillion, reflecting lackluster tax receipts in the second quarter.

This deficit outlook will likely also require coupon auction size increases in 2025-26, regardless of the election outcome, it added.

Morgan Stanley maintains a two- to 20-year steepener view into the July Fed meeting.

"We see a bullish bias to short-term yields driven by the Fed meeting, and some bearish election and seasonality-driven bias higher into long term yields."

That increases the chance that the U.S. yield curve can continue to steepen, it said.

Energy:

Oil prices were supported from rising tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of OPEC delaying an expected scale-back of production restrictions.

The cartel is supposed to reel in some production restrictions next quarter, but sluggish Chinese demand, ample supply from the Americas and easing energy prices increase the odds of a delay of that move, Swissquote said.

"Combined with boiling Mid-East, we could see oil prices in a better shape by the end of the week."

Metals:

Gold futures gained as hopes for a U.S. interest-rate cut grow ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

TD Securities said gold should test new record highs as institutional investors increase their appetite for ETFs, bullion and futures, as it seems likely that the U.S. economy is slowing sufficiently to warrant aggressive Fed easing.

However Angel One said gold is likely to trade on a weaker note as jewelry demand in China, a top consumer of the precious metal, continues to slip amid high prices, Angel One said.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 18% in June on lower jewelry demand amid high prices.

EMEA HEADLINES

Philips' Earnings Beat Forecasts as Orders Recover

Royal Philips' earnings surpassed expectations, helped by insurance payments related to its sleep apnea devices, while order intake turned positive for the first time in two years, lifting shares in early trading.

The Dutch health-technology company said Monday that its sales in the second quarter fell to 4.46 billion euros ($4.84 billion) compared with EUR4.47 billion for the same period last year, but rose 2% on a comparable basis.

Heineken Hit by Impairment on Chinese Investment

Heineken shares fell after the Dutch brewer said a significant impairment in China hit net earnings, while its updated guidance came in below market expectations.

The company swung to a first-half net loss of 95 million euros, equivalent to $103.1 million, from a EUR1.16 billion profit a year earlier, after writing down the value of its stake in Chinese brewer CR Beer, resulting in a EUR874 million impairment.

Baby-formula settlement drags Reckitt down after $495 million jury award against Abbott

U.K. consumer-products giant Reckitt saw its share price slump after a jury awarded $495 million in a key baby-formula case.

The jury award in Missouri was a case over a child who developed necrotizing enterocolitis after taking the baby formula Similac. The allegation was that Abbott didn't issue warnings about the risk.

Pearson Expects In-Line Full-Year Results Despite Lower Pretax Profit

Pearson said it is on track to meet full-year expectations despite posting lower pretax profit for the first half.

The FTSE 100 education company said Monday that for the six months ended June 30 pretax profit fell 212 million pounds ($272.8 million) compared with GBP236 million for the same period a year earlier.

Luxury Brands Are in a Winner-Takes-All Phase

Louis Vuitton's owner designed the medals for the Paris Olympic Games. It can't be easy to see rival Hermès make off with gold in the second-quarter sales heat.

France's three most powerful luxury-goods companies reported very mixed second-quarter results last week. On Tuesday, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said sales in the three months through June rose by a disappointing 1% compared with the same period last year. Gucci owner Kering followed with an 11% fall for the quarter and issued a profit warning. Hermès left its competitors in the dust with a 13% increase in sales over the same period.

GLOBAL NEWS

America's Post-Covid Factory Boom Is Running Out of Steam

More U.S. manufacturers are rethinking their plans as they brace for an extended slump in demand.

Higher interest rates, rising operating costs, a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower selling prices for commodities are dampening activity at factories across the country. Executives for the makers of long-lasting items such as cars, crop-harvesting combines and washing machines are projecting challenging business conditions for the remainder of the year.

Israel Approves a Retaliatory Strike on Hezbollah

Israel's government authorized a retaliatory strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon, amid an American-led diplomatic push to contain the fallout from a strike that killed 12 young people in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel and the U.S. have accused the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah of carrying out Saturday's strike. Israel's security cabinet held an hourslong meeting Sunday and empowered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just back from his visit to Washington, and his defense minister to decide on the character and time of retaliation against Hezbollah. The Israeli military already struck several targets deep in Lebanon on Sunday morning in response to the attack.

