Israel's military said it would pause fighting along a narrow strategic route in southern Gaza each day to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid, seeking to address security issues raised by aid groups and demonstrating Israel's growing hold over the territory.

The United Nations agency most involved with Gaza said it was hopeful the pauses would improve its ability to deliver aid throughout the enclave.

