"There has been no sign that the sector's fundamentals have bottomed out, " Nomura analysts Jizhou Dong and Riley Jin said in a research note following the release of data showing property sales value fell 17% on year in December.

Pakistan Conducts Strikes in Iran, Retaliating for Earlier Hit by Tehran

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan-Pakistan carried out airstrikes early Thursday inside Iranian territory, in retaliation for an Iranian airstrike in Pakistan on Tuesday that had targeted Iranian insurgents, Pakistani officials said.

The two nations were careful to say that they had only targeted their own nationals in the tit-for-tat strikes, an indication that neither country wants the situation to spiral, experts said. But risks of a miscalculation remain amid heightened tensions in the Middle East in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel, Under Pressure to Scale Back Intensity of War, Pulls Thousands of Troops From Gaza

Israel withdrew thousands of troops from Gaza following pressure from the U.S. to transition to a more surgical phase of its war against Hamas, a move that has sparked concerns among some Israeli officials that the pullout could leave the country vulnerable to another surge in militant activity.

The decision to withdraw one of Israel's four divisions in Gaza gives Israel with more bandwidth to deploy forces to other flashpoints, such as unrest in the West Bank, that have emerged since the start of Israel's invasion of Gaza. In drawing down its forces in the strip, however, Israel risks undermining its strategic goal of eradicating Hamas, exposing the country to renewed attacks.

