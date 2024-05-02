The cash could subsidize European companies to develop and manufacture more weapons at home at a time when the continent faces a growing threat from Russia.

Asia's Manufacturing Recovery Remains Patchy

Asia's factory activity weakened slightly in April, with output growth cooling and employment dropping in a sign of fragile confidence among manufacturers.

Data from S&P Global indicates that Southeast Asia's manufacturing economy continued to grow at the start of the second quarter, but signals about the sector's health were mixed.

As Ukraine Loses Ground, Baltic Countries Ask: Are We Next?

NARVA, Estonia-The city council of Narva sits just a few steps from the border crossing with Russia, on a square named after Russian Emperor Peter the Great. Almost everyone here in Estonia's third-largest city speaks Russian as a mother tongue, and one out of three residents hold Russian rather than Estonian citizenship.

Back in 1993, before the Baltic country joined the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Moscow-backed Narva council members organized a referendum on regional "autonomy," a byword for alignment with Russia. Estonia rejected the vote, in which residents backed the proposal with a turnout of 54%, as a grave threat to its independence and territorial integrity.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com or ina.kreutz@wsj.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-24 0503ET