European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle with -2

The Portuguese energy company posted a quarterly net profit of 726 million euros ($741.6 million) compared with EUR71 million a year earlier.

New Volkswagen Chief Has History Backing Synthetic Fuels

Volkswagen AG's new boss has said he is committed to driving the auto maker's transformation from gasoline-powered cars to electric ones. But Oliver Blume has also been a big backer of a different approach to lower emissions: electrofuels.

Electrofuels are a type of synthetic fuel that produce energy the same way gasoline and diesel do. They combust as part of a conventional power drive. But they are manufactured by mixing water and carbon dioxide to create a low-carbon replacement fuel for diesel or gasoline engines. Right now, they are too expensive to make economically. Some experts believe they will never be as cheap as battery electric cars.

The Central Bank That Holds the Fate of Nations in Its Hands

It's a strange mix of bureaucracy, oligarchy and plutocracy, that likes to think of itself as noocracy-rule by the wise. What we need now is a new word for rule by central bankers, because Europe's on the way to being run by the officials of the European Central Bank.

I already had concerns about the ECB using its powers to interfere in politics. But the decision by the central bank's governing council to give itself what its head, Christine Lagarde, called "sovereignty" to choose when, if at all, to support the bonds of troubled eurozone countries takes it well beyond what a normal central bank would do.

Putin's Unexpected Challenge: Snubs From His Central Asian Allies

ALMATY, Kazakhstan-At the start of the year, Russia dispatched more than 2,000 troops to its longtime ally Kazakhstan to help put down violent antigovernment unrest. Six weeks later, when Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, Kazakhstan had an opportunity to repay the favor by supporting the invasion.

It didn't.

Russia's Natural-Gas Game Comes With Economic Risks

Russian President Vladimir Putin can afford to cut off natural-gas exports to Europe thanks to ample revenues from other commodities, but such a move would come with longer-term risks for Russia's sanctions-stricken economy and its prolific energy industry.

Earlier this week, Moscow resumed gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline after annual maintenance ended, easing worries in Europe that Mr. Putin would further crimp exports at a time when the continent is filling up its storage ahead of winter. The restarted pipeline, however, is pumping at just 40% capacity, after a separate, still-unresolved technical issue that Moscow blames on Western sanctions.

Russia, Ukraine Clear Way for Grain Exports to Resume Amid Fears of Global Food Crisis

ISTANBUL-Russia and Ukraine agreed Friday to resume exports of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea for the first time since the Russian invasion, a deal aimed at freeing up vital supplies amid fears of a global food crisis.

The deal is the product of months of diplomacy led by the United Nations and Turkey, both of which are signatories to a pair of parallel agreements with Russia and Ukraine. It raises hopes that grain stocks could soon be shipped out from Ukrainian ports, after the war caused a worldwide surge in the cost of food, pushing tens of millions of people closer to starvation.

Russian Strikes Take Toll on Civilians as Ukraine Gears Up for Counteroffensive

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine-Exactly five months into the war, artillery and missile strikes have become a daily part of life in much of Ukraine.

Though ground combat has been limited in recent weeks, shells continued to pummel the area around the city of Bakhmut, as Russia pushes to take control of the eastern Donetsk region. And many areas are facing longer-range attacks as Ukrainian forces gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian positions in the south of the country.

U.S. Pushes for More Help for Drought-Stricken Eastern Africa

The Biden administration pressed U.S. allies and rivals to contribute more funds to feed the millions left hungry by eastern Africa's historic drought.

During a visit to an emergency feeding center in parched northern Kenya on Saturday, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power called on China, the Gulf states and Europe to boost donations to the United Nations and other agencies for drought relief.

Inside Saudi Arabia's Plan to Build a Skyscraper That Stretches for 75 Miles

When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed authorities to develop land in the kingdom's arid northwest, he demanded something as ambitious as Egypt's pyramids.

What urban planners came up with in response are plans for the world's largest structure: two buildings up to 1,600 feet tall, running parallel for 75 miles in a line across coastal, mountain and desert terrain, connected via walkways, according to hundreds of pages of confidential planning documents that lay out the idea for the first time in detail.

GLOBAL NEWS

U.S. Risks Deeper Downturn If Fed Has to Fight Inflation Alone

After the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. relied heavily on the Federal Reserve to stimulate growth, leading to a frequent quip that monetary policy had become the "only game in town."

Now, high inflation is fanning fears this is true again but in the opposite direction: Washington risks relying excessively on the Fed to lower inflation by reducing demand rather than have other policy makers work to increase the economy's capacity to supply more goods and services or workers.

Congress Looks to Move Forward on Chip-Shortage, Drug-Cost Bills Before August Break

WASHINGTON-Congress nears the close of a packed legislative session this week, aiming to pass legislation providing about $54 billion to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing while also juggling a raft of other bills ahead of the monthlong August recess.

Along with the bipartisan bill subsidizing chips, Democrats are hoping to salvage a piece of President Biden's once-ambitious domestic agenda, looking to advance a measure aimed at lowering some drug and healthcare costs. The party is also weighing whether to hold votes related to social issues and guns that could help rally the party's base.

China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push

China is leading the world in building new chip factories, a step toward achieving more self-sufficiency in semiconductors that could eventually make some buyers reliant on China for many of the basic chips now in short supply.

As chip makers race worldwide to boost production and ease supply shortages, no country is expanding faster than China, which is slated to build 31 major semiconductor factories, known as fabs, during the four years through 2024, according to the chip-industry group SEMI.

Weak Earnings Reports Aren't Fazing Investors After Brutal Year for Stocks

Investors appear to be taking disappointing earnings reports in stride.

After a punishing start to the year, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 5% in July, including last week's 2.5% rise. Even some companies that have posted sharply lower quarterly results have seen their shares rally in the following days.

Gold Prices Hit by Renewed Bets on Higher Yields and Stronger Dollar

Inflation keeps surging to multiyear highs, yet gold can't catch a break.The most actively traded gold futures contract has fallen $79.90, or 4.4%, to $1,727.40 troy ounce in July, on pace for its fourth consecutive month of decline. That would be the longest losing streak for gold since November 2020, after fresh signs of accelerating inflation spurred bets that the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to tame inflation.

Gen. Mark Milley Says Chinese Military Aggression Has Worsened

JAKARTA, Indonesia-The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop on Sunday in Indonesia.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.

Biden's Covid-19 Symptoms Continue to Get Better, White House Says

WASHINGTON-President Biden's symptoms are improving three days after he tested positive for Covid-19, one of his advisers and his doctor said Sunday.

"He's doing just fine," White House Covid-19 coordinator Ashish Jha said during an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation."

