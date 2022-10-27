European Midday Briefing : Stocks Weaken Ahead of ECB Decision

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks mostly fell Thursday, though the FTSE 100 rose on gains by oil-and-gas stocks after Shell posted third-quarter earnings.

Investor focus continues to be on corporate earnings and the European Central Bank's rate decision, which is due later Thursday.

ECB Meeting:

The current objective of the European Central Bank is to reach the neutral level for its key rate at year-end and to this a 75-basis-point interest-rate rise today is "appropriate," said Neuberger Berman.

"There are no improvements yet on the inflation side: economists still expect strong inflation data till the year-end," Neuberger Berman said. In addition, it is too early to check if the recession is just a technical one or a really deeper one.

Meanwhile, the recent decline in gas prices will offer some relief for headline inflation, but the ECB's tightening path will continue to be guided by strengthening core inflationary pressures, said Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Looking beyond Thursday, Goldman Sachs AM thinks the ECB will raise rates to a restrictive policy rate of 2.5% to combat inflation.

"Further upside surprises to inflation and inflation expectations could result in a third 0.75% rate hike in December, but Goldman Sachs AM expects a 0.50% raise as the economy displays further signs of slowing."

A 75bp rate rise by the ECB is fully priced in by markets, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. Markets:

U.S. stock futures were muted as investors awaited earnings from tech giants Amazon.com and Apple and third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures.

Falling tech stocks dragged down the S&P 500 on Wednesday after disappointing earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft.

Big Tech was supposed to be the place that provided investors with some safety. But traders have learned that the high valuations these companies were afforded have made them very vulnerable to any indication of structural or cyclical difficulties.

"Realization has dawned that the might of big tech is not immune to the slowdown. Hopes that resilience would burn brightly through this U.S. earnings season have dimmed," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

However, Mark Newton, technical strategist at Fundstrat, saw the positive in the latest market action.

"The important takeaway for all investors Wednesday focused on stock indices being able to rally sharply off the lows despite poor Tech earnings as rates followed through further to the downside," he said.

"That's an important point...it shows us all that markets are focusing more on interest rate changes (and should eventually focus on declining inflation) more than negative earnings," Newton added.

Forex:

The dollar recovered slightly after earlier losses but could resume its downward correction on potentially softer-than-expected third-quarter U.S. economic growth data later today, ING said.

There are "downside risks" to consensus forecasts of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter annualized growth given softer residential investment and consumption, ING said.

However, high U.S. inflation data on Friday and the Fed likely reiterating its commitment to fighting inflation at the Nov. 1-2 meeting would "contain the depth and length of this dollar correction," he says.

The euro fell as investors awaited the ECB decision. "Another 75 basis points rate hike by the ECB, lifting the deposit rate to 1.50%, is widely expected today, as is further confirmation that more tightening is in the offing," UniCredit said.

If ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference doesn't disappoint on other issues, EUR/USD could rise, with 1.01 and 1.0187 as the next levels to monitor, UniCredit said. If EUR/USD falls, the 1.00-0.9950 area may hold given less favorable sentiment towards the dollar.

Sterling has recovered from multidecade lows after the bulk of controversial tax cuts under former U.K. Prime Mnister Liz Truss were reversed and Rishi Sunak replaced her, but the currency's outlook remains weak, UBS Global Wealth Management said.

"While the change in the U.K. government may reduce the risk of large dips in the GBP/USD, economic conditions still point to a weaker pound," UBS said.

The Bank of England is in a difficult position as it needs to raise interest rates to control inflation against a sharply slowing economy. Moreover, a likely fiscal squeeze could weigh on growth. UBS expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.10 in the coming months.

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields edged higher in early trade, but moves are overall contained ahead of the ECB decision.

"There is no doubt, with every rate hike and every meeting, increasing attention is being paid to whether there is even the slightest hint that allows for a less hawkish interpretation," UniCredit said.

"So far, this has not been the case and some number crunching might be of interest here," said UniCredit.

Energy:

Oil prices wavered as traders monitored risk sentiment and awaited the ECB meeting.

Falling technology stocks have dampened the mood among investors, prompting continued choppiness across risk assets. The ECB meeting will be a key focus across markets as the central bank is expected to make another sizable rate hike as it battles soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, U.S.crude stockpiles rose by a larger-than-forecast 2.6 million barrels last week.

Metals:

Metals markets were mixed ahead of the ECB rate decision, with another hike likely as central banks globally attempt to temper inflation.

Macro sentiment is dominating commodities currently, and with the ICE dollar index hovering around 110 amid hawkish sentiment, Marex said this is putting further pressure on base metals, adding that both copper and aluminum are "struggling" on the rising greenback.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

LONDON-Shell PLC said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as the oil major continued to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

Shell on Thursday reported a higher third-quarter profit compared with the same period a year ago, even as price volatility in energy markets took a bite out of earnings in its core natural-gas trading business. Earlier this month, the company had warned that natural-gas price swings and lower margins from fuel-refining would cut into its third-quarter earnings.

Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

Credit Suisse Group AG said it would raise $4 billion in fresh capital from a Saudi Arabian bank and other investors to fund a retreat from Wall Street and recover from a near-existential crisis.

The result will be a leaner bank with around 9,000 fewer staff in three years, with a first wave of cuts involving 2,700 people being let go now.

AB InBev Raises Bottom End of Ebitda Guidance Range After 3Q Net Profit Beat

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA on Thursday raised the bottom end of its full-year Ebitda guidance as it reported a market-beating third-quarter net profit and its best quarterly volume performance.

The brewer-which houses the Stella Artois and Budweiser brands among its portfolio-said volumes grew 3.7% organically, beating a consensus of 2.2%, taken from the company's website. Within this, North America volumes fell 1.3%.

Unilever 3Q Turnover Grew; Raises 2022 Sales Guidance

Unilever PLC said in a trading statement Thursday that third-quarter underlying sales and turnover rose as price growth accelerated and volumes fell, and lifted its sales guidance for the year.

The Anglo-Dutch retailer-which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap-said quarterly underlying sales rose 11% on year and that turnover increased 18% to 15.8 billion euros ($15.94 billion). This compares with turnover of EUR13.5 billion in the year-earlier period.

Lufthansa Swung to 3Q Profit; Expects Demand to Remain Strong

Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Thursday said that it swung to a profit in the third quarter with all business segments contributing positively, and confirmed its full-year outlook as it expects demand for air travel to remain strong.

The German carrier posted a net profit of 809 million euros ($810.9 million) compared with a loss of EUR72 million in the year-earlier period.

German Consumer Sentiment Set for Slight Recovery in November

Consumer confidence in Germany is set to recover modestly in November, after falling in October to an all-time low.

Market research group GfK's forward-looking consumer-sentiment index forecasts confidence rising to minus 41.9 in November from a revised figure of minus 42.8 in October. November's figure is above a forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal of minus 42.0.

U.K. Car Manufacturing Fell in September as Supply-Chain Issues Continue

U.K. car manufacturing fell in September as the industry continues to suffer from supply-chain issues, and after four consecutive months of growth, an industry body said Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said that a total of 63,125 cars drove off the production lines in September compared with 67,173 in September 2021.

GLOBAL NEWS

Peak Fossil-Fuel Demand Is Possible in a Few Years, IEA Says

Global demand for fossil fuels could peak starting later this decade, according to a prominent energy forecaster, as part of a faster than expected shift that the agency said has been hastened by the energy crisis stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

